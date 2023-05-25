2024 BMW 5 Series Debuts – Up To 590 Bhp With i5 M60

Eye activation feature in 2024 BMW 5 Series will automatically change lane when driver looks at respective ORVM

Right after Mercedes-Benz revealed its E-Class, BMW has taken the covers off its new 2024 5 Series. This new model has grown in size, appeal and packs a lot more punch than before (except for a V8 at debut). The range includes petrol, diesel (not for US), PHEV and BEVs as well. 2025 BMW 5 Series features a new design language inside and out.

MY2024 range will launch in October. Base 530i trim with 4-pot petrol starts from USD 57,900 (Rs. 47.9 lakh) and the range-topping fully-electric i5 M60 will cost USD 84,100 (Rs. 69.58 lakh). BMW India is likely to launch its new 5 Series in 2024 at prices much higher than the ones mentioned above.

2024 BMW 5 Series Debuts – Thank you BMW for not making it Controversial!

The main highlight of the 2024 BMW 5 Series range is that it doesn’t borrow design language from the controversial 7 Series, XM, M4, M3 CS, iX and the lot. The front has a pronounced Kidney Grille, but not the “controversial” type. There is a new bumper, headlights, bonnet and the rest of the sheet metal is new too. BMW has cleverly made its 5 Series larger than before, bringing it closer to E-Class LWB.

2024 BMW 5 Series measures 5060 mm in length, 1900 mm in width, 1515 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2995 mm. In comparison, the upcoming Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB has a wheelbase of 3094 mm. New alloy wheel design looks much sharper than before.

Boot space is 520L for ICE and PHEV versions and 490L for BEV i5. In Europe, a Touring (Estate or Station Wagon) version will be on offer too. Base 530i will get a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine (255 bhp, 400 Nm, 0-96.5 km/h in 5.9 seconds) with optional xDrive AWD system. 540i gets a 3.0L in-line 6-cylinder (365 bhp, 520 Nm, 539 Nm with mild-hybrid, 0-96.5 km/h in 4.5 seconds) with xDrive as standard.

Fully electric i5 is on offer in eDrive40 (RWD, 335 bhp, 400 Nm, 0-96.5 km/h in 5.7 seconds) and M60 (AWD, 590 bhp, 744 Nm, 820 Nm in Overbost, 0-96.5 km/h in 3.7 seconds). Both setups draw juice from an 84.3 kWh (usable capacity). RWD model promises 475 km range and AWD model promises 412 km.

BMW doesn’t want customers to use turn indicators

On the inside, BMW fully redesigned the 5 Series’ interior with a 14.9” infotainment screen and a 12.3” instrument screen. These displays run BMW’s new iDrive 8.5 software that also powers i7 BEV. There are multiple clever bits about this new system and for the first time, BMW 5 Series features a vegan (faux) leather interior.

New 2024 BMW 5 Series is the first-ever car to debut with eye activation to change lanes. Driver should just look at the respective ORVM and the car will change lanes on its own when feasible. New 5 Series will feature an optional panoramic sunroof that covers 90% of its roof too.

When launched in India sometime in 2024, it will rival Mercedes-Benz LWB, Audi A6, Volvo S90 and Jaguar XF (if it is still on sale by then). An M5 version, a 6-Series GT version, Touring versions based on this are likely in the future.