2024 BMW 5 Series LWB Petrol Launch Price Rs 72.90 Lakh

2024 BMW 5 Series LWB is being offered exclusively with a petrol engine initially with a diesel variant to be added at a later stage

BMW India, has been making significant strides in the country in terms of sales. The company achieved their highest ever car sales in the first 6 months of 2024 and had now expanded their portfolio to include the new gen 5 Series LWB variant which has just been launched in India.

2024 BMW 5 Series is being exclusively offered as a long wheelbase variant and India will be the first market to get right-hand-drive 5 Series LWB. It is priced at Rs 72.90 lakh ex-sh, and will directly compete with the Mercedes E-Class LWB. It will also take on the Audi A6 and Volvo S90 in its segment. Bookings had opened on 24th June 2024 via BMW dealerships.

Luxury Cars Petrol Variants Price Range Diesel Variants Price Range BMW 5 Series 72.9 – Mercedes E-Class 76.05 77.05-89.15 Audi A6 64.41-70.79 – Volvo S90 68.25 – BMW 6 Series GT 73.50-76.90 75.50-78.90 Lexus ES 300h 63.10-69.70 – Ex-Sh Rs Lakh Rs Lakh

2024 BMW 5 Series LWB – Feature Updates

The next generation BMW 5 Series comes in with a bold and unconventional design. It gains a host of feature updates with a revised front fascia showing off a prominent kidney grille finished in gold and sporting 14 vertical louvres.

It also boasts of angular headlamps, a contoured bumper and a sloping roofline. Towards the rear, flat LED tail lamps, diffuser across its rear bumper and silver surrounds on exhaust tips are also a part of its exterior makeup. The 2024 BMW 5 Series is being offered with two wheel size options of 18 inch 10 spoke wheels or 19 inch 14 spoke wheels.

Being a LWB version, the BMW 5 Series measures 5,175 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width and 1,520 mm in height. This makes it around 212 mm longer, 32 mm wider and 41 mm higher as compared to its outgoing counterpart. The cabin too gets spruced up with novel features though showing off a simple and uncluttered design. It gets seat upholstery finished with eco-friendly material, which also extends to its steering wheel and door pads.

Seamlessly integrated AC vents, a 14.9 inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 12.3 inch digital driver display unit are also a part of its feature updates along with an 18 speaker Bowers and Wilkins surround sound system. The BMW 5 Series also boasts of ambient lighting, head up display unit, four zone climate controls and Type-C USB charging ports.

Towards the rear, the extended wheelbase allows for ample leg room for passengers offering enhanced comfort. Safety will also be enhanced via multiple airbags, controlled wheel slip limitation, cornering brake assist, trailer stability control and ABS and EBD.

2024 BMW 5 Series – Powertrain

2024 BMW 5 Series, offered in a 530Li M Sport variant, draws its power via a 2.0 liter turbo-petrol engine offering 208 hp power and 330 Nm torque mated to an 8 speed automatic transmission. The engine gets coupled with a 48V mild hybrid system. Later, the company is likely to also introduce a 2 liter diesel engine making 197 hp power and 400 Nm torque.