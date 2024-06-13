2024 BMW R 1300 GS CBU Launch Price Rs 20.95 Lakh – Deliveries Start This Month

The new BMW R 1300 GS enters a segment wherein it rivals the Honda Africa Twin and Ducati Multistrada V4

BMW Motorrad has launched the new R 1300 GS adventure bike in India. It is offered in three variants of Style Triple Black, Style GS Trophy and 719 Tramuntana and priced from Rs 20.95 lakh (ex-showroom). This is an introductory price and will be subject to change without any notice. BMW R 1300 GS comes in via the CBU (completely built-up unit) route. Bookings have opened and deliveries are set to commence from later this month.

BMW R 1300 GS – Key Features and Innovations

BMW R 1300 GS sports a completely new design as compared to its earlier counterpart. Depending on its trim level, it gets various paint options. The base variant is presented in Light White metallic as well as Optional Styles of Triple Black is available in Blackstorm metallic paintwork, GS Trophy offered in a Racing Blue metallic colour scheme while 719 Tramuntana is offered in Aurelius Green metallic colour.

Boasting of a completely new design, the R 1300 GS is more compact and is around 12 kg lighter than the R 1250 GS. It gets a flatter fuel tank design, a more aerodynamic body structure and an upholstered central cover over the aluminum fuel tank. It also boasts of a well designed seat in an endure style while it also gets new LED matrix headlamps integrated with a projector unit for high and low beam. Adjustable windshield, wide set handlebars, a more relaxed riding position and a slim passenger seat are also a part of its makeup. Seat height is at 850mm and designed in a two tone colour scheme.

BMW R 1300 GS base trim also gets a Gold coated main frame, cross spoke wheels and a light front body section. The Optional Style Triple Black offers a more rugged stance with a black finished rear frame and luggage carrier. Triple Black also boasts of comfort seats, passenger foot rests and a central stand while it also gets electrically adjustable windshield with cockpit trim and wind deflectors with new cross spoke wheels also finished in black. The GS Trophy sports racing blue metallic finish with red and white tapes for a more sporty appeal. Riding position is higher while cross spoke wheels are finished in gold.

BMW R 1300 GS 719 Tramuntana receives black and gold colour accents on its main and rear frames and across its luggage carrier while the gold colour scheme is extended to handlebars. It gets matching gold colour lining on body parts and the front wheel cover is finished in Aurelius Green metallic that also extends to its aluminum tank and intake silencer.

It is fitted with a 6.5 inch coloured TFT screen, standard comfort package central locking, keyless ride, heated gripe, smartphone charging space with integrated USB charging socket and a 12V on board power socket. Safety is via active cruise control with integrated distance control, a set riding speed as well as distance from the front vehicle, forward collision warning and brake intervention. There are also lane change warnings on the left and right for a smoother and safer lane change.

BMW R 1300 GS Launch – Power and Performance

BMW R 1300 GS draws its power via a 2 cylinder boxer engine. This larger and most powerful BMW boxer 1300cc engine offers 145 hp power at 7,750 rpm and 149 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, located under the engine. It gets bi-directional quickshifter and BMW Shift Cam technology for varying valve timing and valve stroke. The engine is capable of acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 225 km/h.

It also comes in with standard Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA), Shift Assistant Pro, Riding Modes Pro, sport brake as a part of the Dynamic Package and gets riding modes of Dynamic, Dynamic Pro and Enduro Pro along with Rain and Road riding modes. The BMW R 1300 GS competes against the Ducati Multistrada V4 and Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 while it also takes on the Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Pro.BMW R 1300 GS comes with a standard warranty of 3 years, unlimited km and 24×7 roadside assistance.