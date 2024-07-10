2024 BYD Atto 3 Electric Launch Price 25 Lakh – 3 Variants, 521 Kms Range

BYD Atto 3 gets new base and mid-spec variants of Dynamic and Premium while the top-end version is now renamed Superior

BYD India has announced the launch of new variants of the Atto 3 EV. The lineup now includes three variants of Dynamic, Premium, and Superior as against a single variant offered earlier. Coming in at an introductory starting price of Rs 24.99 lakh for the Dynamic variant, the Superior trim is priced at Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

2024 BYD Atto 3 Launched

BYD Atto 3 Dynamic, Performance and Superior variants receive several feature upgrades to build on the outstanding response the model has received from customers in the country. BYD Atto 3 now gets more features and exciting colour options while customers can register their bookings at a token amount of Rs. 50,000. Deliveries are set to commence in the coming weeks.

BYD Atto 3 will receive both feature and safety updates. While the base Dynamic variant misses out on 8 speaker sound system, and multi colour ambient lighting, all three variants are seen with a panoramic sunroof, 5 inch digital drive display unit, a 12.8 inch rotating touchscreen supporting both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

In terms of seating, 6 way power adjustable driver seat and 60:40 split rear seats are on offer. The Atto 3 also rides on wider 235/15 R18 tyres for better grip. Updates also include a new Cosmos Black paint scheme, chrome window surrounds and distinctive ‘BYD’ badging on its tail gate with the company doing away with the complete ‘Build Your Dreams’ badge.

Along with the new Cosmos Black, BYD Atto 3 is now offered in four colour options of Ski White, Boulder Grey and Surf Blue. Where safety is concerned, the BYD Atto 3 receives a total of 7 airbags as standard. It also gets electronic stability program, TPMS, 360 degree camera and hill descent control along with ISOFIX child seat mounts. The ADAS feature is exclusively offered on the top spec Superior trim.

BYD Atto 3 – Range, Battery, Specs

Starting with the entry level Dynamic trim, it is powered by a 49.92 kWh battery pack offering a 468 km range on single charge. The two higher variants of Premium and Superior receive larger 60.48 kWh units capable of an ARAI certified 521 km range on single charge.

BYD Atto 3 comes in with Blade Battery which can be charged from 0-80% in just 50 minutes via a DC charger. The Dynamic trim supports a 70 kWh DC charging option while Premium and Superior trims support 80 kWh charging options. Acceleration from 0-100 kmph on the Dynamic trim stands at 7.9 seconds which goes down to 7.3 seconds of the top two variants.

BYD India is also in the process of expanding their dealership network which currently stands at 26 showrooms across 23 cities. Along with Atto 3, the company’s passenger vehicle lineup also includes the e6 and all new the BYD Seal, an all-electric sedan, launched in March 2024.