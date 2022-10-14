2024 Chevrolet Trax SUV Debuts – Gets Bigger, More Features

2024 Chevrolet Trax will be available in five trims, LS, 1RS, 1LT, 2RS, and Activ, with prices starting at $21,495 (approx. Rs 17.67 lakh)

As compared to existing model, 2024 Chevrolet Trax will be more spacious and pack in a range of new tech features. It will go on sale in United States in spring of 2023. Base variant is priced at $21,495 (Rs 17.67 lakh), which includes destination fee of $1,095. Top of the line Activ variant is priced at $24,995 (Rs 20.55 lakh).

Visually, new Trax borrows some of the styling bits from current Blazer SUV. Evidence to that can be seen in top-mounted LED DRLs and trapezoidal design of the lower fascia. 2024 Trax has split headlight setup, with the main lamps placed towards the edge.

2024 Chevrolet Trax features

Based on the trim level, 2024 Chevrolet Trax offers some exclusive features. For example, the grille and body styling are different in case of RS trims. Similarly, top-spec Activ trim has titanium-chrome accents and faux rear skid plate. Differences can be seen on the inside as well such as 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system offered with LS and 1RS trims. The other three, 1LT, 2RS and Activ trims are equipped with an 11-inch infotainment display.

While all models have active noise cancellation, top-spec trims get additional goodies such as remote start, heated seats, automatic climate control, in-built Wi-Fi hotspot and wireless phone charging.

Primary idea for new 2024 Trax is to combine the versatility of an SUV with the practicality of a compact car. A number of hardware components have been borrowed from existing Trailblazer. But 2024 Trax has larger dimensions, with a wheelbase of 106.3 inch (2.7 meters). In comparison, Trailblazer has a wheelbase of 103.9 inch (2.66 meters).

While Trailblazer is 173.5 inch (4.41 meters) in length, new Trax will be 178.6 inch (4.54 meters) long. New Trax will be 61.4 inches tall. As compared to current Trax, the 2024 model will be 11 inches longer and 2 inches wider. In terms of usability, the larger dimensions translate into 3-inches of extra legroom for rear passengers and 6 cubic feet of additional cargo space.

2024 Chevrolet Trax engine, specs

Existing Trax utilizes a 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder motor that generates 155 hp of max power and 239 Nm of peak torque. New 2024 Trax will get a lower-capacity 1.2-litre turbocharged inline-three-cylinder engine. Power and torque output stands reduced to 137 hp and 220 Nm. The SUV will have a 6-speed automatic transmission that sends power to front wheels. All-wheel drive option will not be available with 2024 Trax.

Even though performance numbers are less in comparison to current model, 2024 Trax will offer faster acceleration. It can reach 0-60 mph (96 kmph) in 8.6 seconds. This is approximately one second faster than the existing Trax. New 2024 Trax will also offer higher fuel efficiency. These improvements have been made possible through platform optimization and better use of materials.

Standard set of safety features offered with 2024 Trax include forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, following distance indicator and high beam assist. Optional safety features include adaptive cruise control, lane change alert with blind zone alert, rear cross traffic alert and rear park assist.