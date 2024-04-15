2024 Citroen C3 Hatchback Reach Dealerships – New Features, Updated Equipment

The updates on 2024 Citroen C3 Hatchback better positions it against Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter, Maruti Fronx and newly launched Toyota Taisor

Citroen is currently on the verge of radicalising its current portfolio with incoming facelifts. These facelifts are likely to bring more premium features. Ahead of that, Citroen is revamping its most affordable offeirng, C3 Hatchback with new features. We have seen these features in C3 Aircross and have trickled down to smaller C3.

2024 Citroen C3 Hatchback Reach Dealerships

The company recently showcased Basalt Vision Concept, where we can see a much more premium proposition than what is on sale now. Most of these premium attributes are new and will make their way to C3 Aircross and some of those to C3 Hatchback. Ahead of that, Citroen has updated C3 Hatchback with a few added features.

These added features, however, are lifted from outgoing C3 Aircross and are seen only with top-spec Shine trim. So, nothing is new. That said, we are glad that Citroen is taking steps to better its products and constantly evolve with changing buyer trends. The best thing about this update is that there doesn’t seem to be a price hike associated with it. Which is always nice to see.

Currently, Citroen C3 Hatchback is sold in three trim levels – Live, Feel and Shine. The updated features Citroen is offering with C3 Hatchback, are only with top-spec Shine trim. Speaking of added features, Citroen C3 Shine trim now gets leather-wrapped steering wheel along with nicely executed piano black elements around steering controls.

Speaking of steering controls, Citroen has added multiple controls for left side of the steering wheel, similar to C3 Aircross. These newly added steering controls operate the digital TFT instrument cluster that is lifted straight from C3 Aircross.

With this fully digital instruemnt cluster, C3 Hatchback looks more sophisticated and tech-savvy. The UI running on instrument screen is identical to what we saw with C3 Aircross. we’re more happy with this update as it now gets a tachometer. Which is such a basic thing to offer on a car in 2024. Both 1.2L NA Petrol and 1.2L Turbo Petrol Shine variants get this instrument cluster.

Specs and powertrains

Other notable features with top-spec Shine trim are stylish alloy wheels, rear washer and wiper along with rear defogger, fog lights, all four power windows, a large 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 35 connected features with dedicated smartphone app and more.

We wish there was an auto-dimming IRVM, auto climate control, cooled glovebox, cruise control, LED lighting on the outside, front and rear armrest, adjustable headrests with all seats, rear AC vents among others.

Where powertrains are concerned, 2024 Citroen C3 Hatchback gets the same 1.2L 3-cylinder petrol engine offered in naturally aspirated and turbocharged options. NA version develops 80 bhp, 115 Nm mated to a 5-speed gearbox and Turbo version makes 109 bhp, 190 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. 6-speed “Automatique” gearbox is not offered with C3 Hatchback.