2024 Customer Experience Ranking – Kia, Toyota, Tata, MG, Mahindra, Maruti, Hyundai

The study was conducted to assess customer experience in terms of sales, after-sales service and product quality across the mass-market and luxury passenger vehicle categories

Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) has revealed results of the 2024 Customer Experience Index (CEI) study which was conducted in collaboration with Frost & Sullivan. This is an annual study undertaken wherein customer’s experiences are gauged on the basis of sales, after-sales service and product quality across the passenger vehicle (PV) category both in mass market and luxury brands.

2024 Customer Experience Index Ranking

The study was categorized into two parts, one which assessed the vehicle purchased during May 2023-May 2024 on basis of sales and product quality and secondly, vehicle purchased during 2021-2023 period in terms of after sales service in the past 6 months.

The respondents spanned across Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities. It included 8,685 respondents in the sales category and 5,002 respondents in after-sales, both male and female customers, above 18 years of age. It also included both regular and occasional drivers of personal vehicles who were actively involved in the decision making of purchase and the study was conducted based on new vehicles at the time of purchase.

In the Overall Customer Experience Index (CEI), Kia led the mass market segment with a score of 45.84. It was closely followed by Toyota with a 45.83 score. Tata Motors and MG Motors came in next with scores of 44.35 and 44.09. In the Luxury segment, Audi (48.93), BMW (47.02) and Mercedes Benz (46.64) received the top three positions.

Taking into account scores in the Sales Experience Index (SEI), at No. 1 was Kia with the highest score of 52.52 in the mass market category. It was followed by MG Motor (51.95) and Nissan (51.56). BMW topped in the luxury segment with a 52.52 score, ranking highest in availability of roadside assistance and online advertisements, followed by Mercedes (49.13) and Audi (48.38).

Product Experience Index (PEI), had Toyota in a No. 1 spot in the mass market category with a score of 45.40. Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki were at No. 2 and 3 on this list with scores of 44.04 and 43.06 respectively. The Luxury segment had Audi commanding a 46.35 score, ranking highest in vehicle suspension quality, engine power, etc.

After-Sales Experience Index (ASEI)

2024 Customer Experience Index (CEI) study also assessed the After-Sales Experience Index. The study measured customer’s experience in vehicles purchased during 2021-2023 period in terms of after sales service over the past 6 months. In the mass market segment, it was Kia that commanded the list with a score of 44.15 while Mahindra and Honda Cars also scored high with 43.43 and 43.32 scores respectively. Audi topped the luxury segment with a 50.51 score with customers recognizing the ease of assessing the team and its expertise.

Report from FADA and Frost & Sullivan India

Mr. Vinkesh Gulati, Chairman – FADA Academy & Research commented, “The findings from the Customer Experience Index (CEI) study provides a clear picture of what customers prioritize and value most in their automotive journey. It’s evident that aspects like service, comfort and reliability are at the forefront of customers’ minds. These are the core areas where automotive brands are succeeding in meeting customer expectations.

Customers are particularly pleased with the responsiveness and knowledge of sales teams, the performance and reliability of their vehicles and the quality of after-sales workmanship. However, while these areas are currently excelling, they also set a high standard that must be maintained and continuously improved. Notably, customers are increasingly expecting greater reach and accessibility from automotive brands, rather than investing in large infrastructure setups. As we move forward, it is crucial for the industry to not only uphold these strengths but also address the underlying areas of improvement to ensure a consistently exceptional customer experience.”

Mr. Shylesh Narayanan, Country Head, Frost & Sullivan India, added, “The Customer Experience Index (CEI), developed in collaboration with FADA, is unique due to its unbiased random sampling which reflects customer perspectives. This data-driven analysis highlights critical areas for OEMs and dealers to refine their strategies and adapt to evolving customer expectations. This index will also help guide the industry towards a future where brands are distinguished by their feature-rich offerings, exceptional service, and reliability, ultimately fostering superior customer experiences and therefore, loyalty.”