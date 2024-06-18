2024 Force Gurkha Deliveries Start – Ahead Of Thar Armada Launch

When compared to rivals like Mahindra Thar and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, 2024 Force Gurkha packs more off-road-worthy hardware

To captivate a larger market share in Indian lifestyle adventure SUV segment, Force Motors launched their 2024 Gurkha lineup. Prices for the new 2024 Gurkha start from Rs 16.75 lakh (Ex-sh) for 3-Door model and Rs 18 Lakh for 5-Door model. Force Motors has now commenced deliveries of 2024 Gurkha and the first set of customers drove home their new SUV.

2024 Force Gurkha Deliveries

One of the more interesting car rivalries in India is in lifestyle adventure SUV segment. Race is between two OEMs, Mahindra and Force Motors, to consolidate the crown for more than a decade. Mahindra launched new Thar first, in 2020, gaining a significant boost in sales, leaving new Gurkha behind.

In 2024, the race to launch a 5-Door version of their lifestyle SUV turned in the favour of Force Motors as they pulled ahead and launched 2024 Gurkha last month, while Mahindra is yet to launch Thar Armada. MY24 model is offered in both 3-Door and 5-Door guises with significant updates. Whereas, Thar 3-Door is still the same vehicle that was launched in 2020.

Force Motors took to social media and announced the commencement of deliveries and congratulated the first set of new proud owners of 2024 Gurkha. When compared to its predecessor, 2024 Gurkha is a significant upgrade and is now a lot better equipped to tackle the likes of Mahindra Thar and Maruti Jimny.

In fact, listing down the features and headline figures on paper, 2024 Gurkha emerges as a better-kitted vehicle among its current rivals too. Couple that with the Mercedes-Benz G-Class (G Wagon) inspired design and all the extra off-road bits equipment it packs over the Thar and Jimny, making it a tempting proposition.

What features does it get?

On the outside, 2024 Force Gurkha gets round LED headlights and LED DRLs, fender-mounted LED turn indicators like a G Wagon, fog lights with cornering function, a functional roof rack, a functional snorkel, a functional ladder, a side-step, swanky 18-inch alloy wheels, chunky 255-section tyres and a lot more. All of these combined, Gurkha emerges as a mean machine.

On the inside, there has been a significant overhaul in terms of seating and overall features and creature comforts. 2024 Gurkha gets a 9-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a fully digital TFT instrument screen with TPMS readout, electrically adjustable ORVMs, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel and more. 5-Door Gurkha gets 3rd row seating with captain seats.

Where powertrain is concerned, 2024 Gurkha is the best iteration ever. For starters, it still gets the same FM 2.6 CR turbo diesel unit as every other Force vehicle. Instead of 95 bhp and 250 Nm, new 2024 Gurkha is tuned to generate 140 bhp and 320 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox and a engine stop/start feature. Electronic shift-on-the-fly 4X4 transfer case along with front and rear locking differentials are notable features too.

