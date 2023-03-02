2024 Ford Edge L 4WD SUV Debuts With 27 Inch Touchscreen

Design similarities with Fortuner in window beltline and XUV700 in rear profile are visible on Ford Edge L

Ford has been very active in the Chinese market and enjoys a decent market share. With SUVs like Explorer and Edge, Ford has a good presence in China. The latest Ford SUV to arrive in China, is the new Edge L.

The American-spec 5-seater Ford Edge is a completely different vehicle from the China-spec model. In China, Ford used to sell Edge Plus, a seven-seater version. Recently unveiled Ford Edge L is the spiritual successor of Edge Plus. Seating layout offered with Edge L is 2+2+3 and is pitted as a family SUV.

2024 Ford Edge L 4WD SUV

Dimensions-wise, Ford Edge L is 5000 mm in length, 1961 mm wide, 1773 mm tall and 2950 mm long wheelbase. It is larger than the Equator SUV sold by Blue Oval in China. Owing to recent design trends, Ford has incorporated an LED light bar at the front split into a larger central unit and two smaller ones flanking it. A similar design is observed with upcoming Hyundai Verna as well.

2024 Ford Edge L gets up to 21” wheels in a machined finish. At the side, it has a flat belt line, except for the kink near the C-pillar sloping towards the D-pillar, housing ‘L’ badge. This seems to be inspired by the Toyota Fortuner. Flush door handles and a blackened roof with subtle chrome are other design highlights. Black roof lends it floating-type appeal as well.

Design Similarities With XUV700

At the rear, design inspiration from XUV700 is immediately noticeable. Especially with tail light design. Even though LED elements inside are different, tail light housing is almost identical in its design. With Ford Edge L, there is an LED strip connecting both tail lights, something which is not present on XUV700.

On the inside is a massive 27” touchscreen system, coupled with a 12.3” digital driver’s display. Similar infotainment screen was showcased by Mahindra with the XUV.e8 prototype. Beside this, is a 12.3” instrument screen placed in the same housing as the infotainment screen. This layout is similar to Ford’s other Chinese SUVs like Explorer.

Specs & Features

In China, 2024 Ford Edge L is powered by a 2.0L petrol engine making 249 bhp of power and 378 Nm of torque. Ford is offering a strong hybrid system coupled to this engine making 271 bhp and 405 Nm. A sole automatic transmission coupled with AWD system is offered with both non-hybrid and hybrid powertrains.

Features include LED lighting all around, a head-up display, ambient lighting, a large panoramic sunroof, reclining 2nd-row seats, wireless charging pads for 1st and 2nd rows, a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system and a lot more. Ford Edge L boasts of up to 20 ADAS features as well.