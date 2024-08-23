2024 Ford Endeavour Tremor Edition Launch Price AUD 76k (Rs 43 Lakh)

With both functional and cosmetic upgrades, Ford Endeavour Tremor presents a better overall package for adventure enthusiasts

Following the introduction of Ranger Tremor, Ford has provided a similar treatment to Ford Everest. In India, the Everest was sold as Ford Endeavor. Ford Everest Tremor is currently being offered exclusively for the Australian market.

Ford Endeavour Tremor – Off-road ready

As compared to the standard Endeavour model, the new Endeavour Tremor has better off-roading capabilities. It comes via changes to the suspension and use of all-terrain tyres. The new off-road suspension comprises position-sensitive Bilstein Dampers. These are being used in combination with a lift kit to enhance off-road capability.

The off-road focused suspension allows a higher ground clearance of 26 mm (1 inch). The upgraded suspension does not compromise the SUVs braked towing capability, which is an impressive 3,500 kg. Users can expect improved grip and stability with the General Grabber AT3 All-Terrain tyres. The SUV has 17-inch wheels and Asphalt Black Wheel Arch Mouldings.

Rock Crawl Drive mode added

Another key update for Ford Endeavour Tremor is the Rock Crawl Drive mode. This feature is already offered with the Ranger Raptor. As the name suggests, Rock Crawl Drive mode enhances the rock-climbing capabilities of the SUV. Working with the 4X4 system, the Rock Crawl Drive mode ensures optimal traction and slow speed performance. It optimizes throttle response, engages the electronic locking differential and adjusts transmission shift points.

From the driver’s perspective, the Rock Crawl Drive mode ensures better control when tackling challenging terrain. The new drive mode is in addition to the existing drive mode options available with Ford Endeavour. It includes Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul, Slippery, Mud/Ruts and Sand. As is evident, Ford Endeavour is capable of handling a wide variety of on and off-road terrains.

Ford Endeavour Tremor – Powertrain

New Ford Endeavour Tremor is being offered with a 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel engine. It churns out 250 PS and 600 Nm and is mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Other key features include e-Shifter (4WD), Conventional Shifter (RWD) and electronic parking brake. In comparison, the Ranger Tremor is offered with a smaller 2.0-litre bi-turbodiesel engine.

Rugged styling

Ford Endeavour Tremor sports an adventurous look, quite similar to that of Ranger Tremor. Some of the key highlights include a new honeycomb grille with Aux lights, prominent bumper with a steel bash plate, exclusive Tremor badges in orange shade and heavy-duty side steps. Interiors are enhanced with leather accented seats with Tremor embossing, ebony-coloured inserts and all-weather floor mats.

Ford Endeavour Tremor – Pricing and availability

Pricing starts at AU$76,590, which is approximately Rs 43.10 lakh. This makes it costlier than the Ranger Tremor, although still cheaper in comparison to the Endeavour Platinum flagship. There are optional features available such as Towing Pack, Premium Seat Pack, Touring Pack and the Rough Terrain Pack with ARB off-road gear. Bookings for Endeavour Tremor are currently open at Australian dealers. Production is scheduled to commence from November 2024.