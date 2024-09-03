2024 Great Honda Fest Unfolds – Deals Across Models

2024 Great Honda Fest – Festive Playbook: Deals You Can’t Miss

Honda Fest offers exclusive benefits on select models and specific variants of Honda cars in India. These offers are available at all authorised Honda dealerships. This limited-period multi-media campaign, known as the “Great Honda Fest,” provides substantial discounts and special pricing options. The campaign is designed to enhance the affordability of Honda vehicles during a festive season. And is focused on the Honda Amaze, Honda City, Honda City e, and Honda Elevate models. Aimed to cater to the evolving needs of customers seeking practical and reliable cars.

3-Year Free Maintenance Package – In addition to attractive pricing, the 2024 Great Honda Fest includes a 3-year free maintenance package. This package covers all prescribed periodic maintenance tasks for up to 30,000 kilometres or 3 years, whichever comes first. An initiative at providing a hassle-free ownership experience. It is important to note that this package excludes general repairs, accident-related jobs, and parts that undergo normal wear and tear. This clear delineation helps customers set realistic expectations about the coverage provided.

New Price, Same Amaze: The ‘S’ Variant Special

Honda Amaze, one of the popular models in this campaign, is available with varied benefits depending on the variant. E variant offers benefits up to Rs 82,000, and S variant provides up to Rs 92,000 in benefits. VX and Elite variants offer benefits up to Rs 1,12,000. These benefits include cash discounts, loyalty offers, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts, making it easier for potential buyers to own a Honda Amaze.

Amaze is now available at a starting price of Rs 7,62,800. Honda Amaze S variant comes with a special festive price for both manual transmission (MT) and continuously variable transmission (CVT) options. This pricing strategy is tailored to enhance affordability, especially benefitting high-demand markets. By offering competitive prices, Honda aims to attract a broader customer base and provide accessible automotive solutions.

All Models in the 2024 Great Honda Fest

The promotional schemes under the Great Honda Fest are not limited to the Honda Amaze alone. They also extend to other popular models, including the Honda City, Honda City e, and Honda Elevate. Each model comes with its own set of benefits, carefully crafted to offer value to different customer segments. These benefits include cash discounts, loyalty offers for existing Honda customers, exchange offers for trading in old vehicles, and corporate offers.

Honda City 5th Generation Offers

All Variants :- Benefits upto Rs 1,14,000/-

Honda City e:HEV Offers

Benefits upto Rs 90,000/-

All-New Elevate Offers

Benefits upto Rs 75,000/-

The Great Honda Fest campaign is expected to have an impact on customer purchase decisions. By providing substantial benefits and flexible pricing, Honda is positioning itself as a customer-centric brand focused on delivering value. The multi-media nature of the campaign ensures widespread awareness, attracting potential buyers to explore the various offers available at Honda dealerships nationwide.

How Festive Offers Change Buying Decisions

Honda’s use of a multi-media campaign for the 2024 Great Honda Fest allows for a strategic approach in reaching a wide audience. By leveraging various media channels, Honda ensures that information about the campaign reaches potential customers effectively. This strategy not only boosts brand visibility but also encourages more footfalls at dealerships, potentially leading to higher sales during the festive period.

Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Festivals bring joy and unity, and with the ‘Great Honda Fest’ campaign, we aim to celebrate this spirit. At Honda, we drive not just cars, but the happiness and togetherness of communities. Adding to the cheer of the campaign. HCIL has introduced a special festive price for the ‘S’ variant of the Honda Amaze, available in both MT and CVT. This offer is designed to enhance affordability in markets where demand for these variants is growing. By making the Amaze more accessible, we hope to meet our customers’ evolving needs while delivering the reliability and driving experience Honda is known for.”