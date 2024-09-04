2024 Hero Destini In White With Chrome Styling – Official Teaser Out

All new Hero Destini 125 will be launched in a few days – Ahead of that, here is a new teaser revealing more details

Hero MotoCorp has once again teased the highly anticipated new Destini 125 scooter, which is set to launch in just a few days. The latest teaser, showcased on their social media platforms, highlights a dual-tone color scheme of white and bronze chrome, offering a fresh look for the updated model.

A Retro Twist with Contemporary Features

Hero MotoCorp is the dominant player in the commuter motorcycle segment, but its scooters haven’t garnered the same level of popularity. However, the new Destini 125 aims to change that, with its retro-inspired design that caters to users looking for a blend of classic aesthetics and modern functionality.

In the teaser, the scooter’s curvy, minimalistic body panels seem to take inspiration from iconic brands like Vespa and Lambretta. The front apron has received a significant redesign, featuring a sleeker lighting setup and smoother layers that elevate the scooter’s visual appeal.

The teaser also reveals updated rear-view mirrors, a new headlight cowl, and a redesigned front fender. Previously, the dual-tone Pearl Black color option was revealed, and now with the new white shade with bronze chrome styling, it’s likely that other vibrant color options will follow.

The scooter also features a new stepped seat in a sporty dual-tone theme, smooth side panels, and a striking 3D ‘Destini’ logo, giving it a dynamic profile. The updated scooter has also seen improvements in practicality, such as a newly designed pillion backrest and a fresh exhaust shield. Alloy wheels may get an upgrade, with a hope that Hero opts for 12-inch wheels over the existing 10-inch setup.

What to Expect Under the Hood

Mechanically, the new Hero Destini 125 is expected to retain the same 124.6cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, producing 9 bhp and 10.4 Nm of torque. However, there could be a significant upgrade in braking, as certain variants may come equipped with a front disc brake, enhancing overall performance. Suspension duties will remain the same with telescopic forks at the front and a spring-loaded hydraulic damper at the rear.

The Destini 125 may also get a fully digital instrument cluster, replacing the current digi-analog display. The scooter is set to launch during the upcoming festive season, likely at a slightly higher price than the current model.

Nevertheless, it will still be one of the most affordable 125cc scooters in the country, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious buyers seeking a retro-modern scooter. Stay tuned for the official launch of the new Hero Destini 125 as it promises to bring a refreshing change to Hero MotoCorp’s scooter lineup.