2024 Hero Glamour Launch Price Rs 83k – New Features, Colours, LED Headlight

Hero MotoCorp Launches Updated 2024 Glamour 125 with New Features and Colours – Prices increased by Rs 1,000

Hero MotoCorp has launched the updated 2024 version of its popular commuter motorcycle, the Glamour 125. This latest iteration of the motorcycle comes with several enhancements, including new features, an additional colour option, and updated pricing, aimed at providing a better riding experience for customers.

Key Highlights of the 2024 Hero Glamour 125

LED Headlamp: The 2024 Glamour 125 now features a modern LED headlamp, a significant upgrade from its predecessor. This LED unit ensures long visibility during night rides and maintains consistent high illumination at all vehicle speeds, thanks to its DC system. This improvement is designed to enhance rider safety and confidence during nighttime journeys.

Hazard Lamp: A new safety feature in the form of a hazard lamp has been introduced, which is unique in the 125cc segment. This feature allows riders to alert other motorists of any hazards or obstructions ahead, and it can also be used to improve the motorcycle’s visibility during adverse weather conditions, such as heavy fog or rain.

Stop Start Switch: To improve fuel efficiency and convenience, the updated Glamour 125 includes a stop-start switch. This allows the rider to easily turn the engine on and off without using the key, making it particularly useful at traffic signals, where it can save both fuel and time.

New Colour Option and Variants

In addition to the existing colour options of Candy Blazing Red, Black Sports Red, and Black Techno Blue, the 2024 Glamour 125 introduces a new Black Metallic Silver colour. This new addition broadens the appeal of the motorcycle, offering customers more choices to suit their style preferences. The Glamour 125 will continue to be available in two variants: Drum and Disc, both of which now come equipped with the new LED headlamp as a standard feature.

Specs and Pricing

2024 Glamour 125 is powered by a reliable air-cooled, 4-stroke engine that delivers a maximum power of 8 kW @ 7500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. The engine features a bore and stroke of 52.4 x 57.8 mm and is equipped with a fuel injection system, ensuring efficient fuel delivery and better performance.

It has an overall length of 2051 mm, a height of 1074 mm, and a width of 720 mm for the drum variant and 743 mm for the disc variant. The wheelbase stands at 1273 mm, providing stability and control, while a ground clearance of 180 mm ensures the bike can tackle various road conditions with ease. The fuel tank has a capacity of 10 litres, and the kerb weight is 122 kg for the drum variant and 123 kg for the disc variant.

The front suspension consists of telescopic front forks with a travel of 120 mm, while the rear suspension features 5-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorbers with an 81 mm travel. For braking, the Glamour 125 offers a 240 mm front disc brake or a 130 mm front drum brake, coupled with a 130 mm rear drum brake, ensuring reliable stopping power.

It rides on 18-inch wheels, with the front tyre size at 80/100-18 and the rear tyre at 100/80-18, offering a balanced grip and stability on various road surfaces. Hero MotoCorp has priced the 2024 Glamour 125 competitively. The Drum variant is available at Rs. 83,598, while the Disc variant is priced at Rs. 87,598 (both prices are ex-showroom Delhi).