2024 Hero Splendor Launched With Disc Brake – Old Vs New Walkaround

Front disc brake is available as an optional feature with Splendor+ XTEC and costs Rs 3,550 extra

India’s top selling 100cc motorcycle for several years, Hero Splendor is now available with a front disc brake. This is a new milestone for the world’s top selling motorcycle that currently has more than 4 crore users.

Hero Splendor gets 240 mm front disc brake

It is likely that the decision to introduce a front disc brake option with Splendor+ is based on evolving market dynamics and consumer feedback. Awareness about rider safety has increased in recent years and customers are willing to pay extra to access improved safety features and components. The 240 mm front disc brake is available with Splendor+ XTEC model as an optional feature. While the standard Splendor+ XTEC drum brake variant is priced at Rs 80,161, the disc brake variant starts at Rs 83,461.

A disc brake can be useful, as it enhances stopping power across both dry and wet conditions. As compared to drum brakes, a disc brake is even more relevant for urban roads where sudden stops are quite common. With reliable braking at all times, the user’s confidence also increases. As multiple benefits are available, paying an additional Rs 3.5k seems like a good investment.

Folks planning to buy Splendor+ XTEC disc brake variant can choose from colour options of Black Sparkling Blue, Black Tornado Grey and Red Black. The standard Splendor+ XTEC model has an additional Pearl Fadeless White colour option. Below is a detailed walkaround comparison by Vehicle Boss channel.

Interestingly, the front disc brake option is not available with the newly launched Splendor+ XTEC 2.0 model. It has some additional features such as Eco indicator, Hazard light and glove box with hinge design. It is possible that the disc brake option can be introduced with Splendor+ XTEC 2.0 model in the future.

No other changes

Apart from the optional front disc brake, there are no other changes to Hero Splendor+ XTEC variant. Powering the bike is a 97.2cc, air cooled, single cylinder engine. It generates 8.02 PS and 8.05 Nm and is mated to a 4-speed constant mesh gearbox. Splendor+ XTEC has a tubular double cradle frame, integrated with telescopic forks at front and swingarm with 5-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorbers at rear. Both ends have 18-inch wheels, shod with 80/100 tubeless tyres. Rear wheel has a 130 mm drum brake.

Hero Splendor+ XTEC has an LED high intensity position lamp and a full digital instrument console. Information displayed includes digital speed display and real time mileage indicator (first in segment). The bike has Bluetooth, allowing users to access call and SMS alerts.

Safety package includes a side stand engine cut off function. With xSENS FI technology, users can access instant pick-up, higher fuel efficiency and enhanced power delivery. Also integrated is the i3S technology that boosts fuel efficiency and reduces emissions. Not commonly seen in the 100cc motorcycle segment, a disc brake will help improve Splendor’s sellability. Hero Splendor already commands around 1/3rd market share in the top 10 list of best selling motorcycles in India.