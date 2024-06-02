2024 Hero Splendor XTEC 2.0 Walkaround – LED Headlight, DRLs, 15+ Changes

When compared to rivals like Honda Shine 100 and Bajaj Platina 100, 2024 Hero Splendor XTEC 2.0 emerges as the most feature-loaded product

World’s largest motorcycle and scooter manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has launched a new top-spec version of its golden goose. Of course, we’re talking about Hero Splendor XTEC 2.0 which was launched recently. Hero has added a lot of new and trendy features, along with mild revisions to its design and appearance.

2024 Hero Splendor XTEC 2.0 Walkaround

As seen in the video by Technical SHT, Hero Splendor+ XTEC 2.0 still maintains its overall commuter silhouette with minimal flashiness (by budget commuter standards). Splendor is a very important motorcycle for Hero MotoCorp and adhering to brand identity and building on this rock-solid foundation is paramount.

Hero is doing just that and has tweaked the Splendor+ design in the new top-spec XTEC 2.0 variant. The changes are in a positive direction and will appeal to the target demographic. This new XTEC 2.0 variant commemorates the 30th anniversary of the Splendor brand, which is the world’s best-selling motorcycle range.

Catering to a new range of tech-savvy commuter motorcycle buyers, XTEC 2.0 variant packs LED headlights or as Hero calls it, “High-Intensity Position Lamp (HIPL)” technology and it is complemented by a new H-shaped LED DRL signature. The vertical LED DRL elements align with the bike’s telescopic front forks too, when looking from the front. Nice!

In previous Splendor+ XTEC, LED DRL was a horizontal element on top of the headlight, integrated into its cowl. Bike gets a dedicated high-beam pass switch (rocker) along with a dedicated hazard light switch. Hazard light on a 100cc budget commuter. What a brave new world! Rear tail light, side body panels and rear tail end are ever-so-slightly tweaked.

Fuel tank is still metallic and has a 3D Hero chrome badge. It carries new graphics on this Splendor+ XTEC 2.0 variant. Rear grab rail looks like it is slightly smaller in size than its predecessor and the bike still gets features like an engine guard, Type-A USB port, side-stand cut-off switch and a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth support.

Mechanicals unchanged

There are three colours with Splendor+ XTEC 2.0 – Matte Grey, Gloss Black, and Gloss Red. The Gloss Black shade seen in the video looks very stealthy and clean. Componentry is the same as before with 18-inch alloy wheels shod with 80/100-18 tubeless tyres at both ends, drum brakes at both ends with ISG (Integrated Braking System).

2024 Hero Splendor+ XTEC 2.0 continues to be powered by the same 100cc engine that delivers 7.9 BHP of peak power at 8000 RPM and a maximum torque of 8.05 Nm at 6000 RPM. There is a 4-speed gearbox on offer, channelling power to the rear wheel. Hero promises a 73 km/l mileage (fuel efficiency) with this bike and the asking price is Rs. 82,911 (ex-sh).