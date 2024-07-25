2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Launch Price Rs 1.38L – More Features, Dual ABS

Just launched, 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V will rival TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Honda Hornet 2.0 among other premium commuters

The sporty 160cc motorcycle segment has been very lucrative for OEMs. This is a tier above the non-sporty and non-premium 150cc – 160cc offerings and strikes a decent balance between style and substance for buyers. Hero Xtreme 160R has been updated to MY24 with a few feature additions along with improvements in componentry. The bike was just launched. Let’s take a look at what’s new.

2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Launched

In June 2023, Hero MotoCorp launched the new Xtreme 160R with USD telescopic front forks and a host of other features. With this launch, Hero offered a 4V head, oil cooling setup and USD telescopic front forks along with a striking design with premium LED lighting to appeal to young riders.

At the time, many enthusiasts felt that Hero should have offered dual-channel ABS to make Xtreme 160R 4V a more complete and rounded-off product. Come July 2024, Hero MotoCorp is doing just that and is ensuring there are more features inbound to better rival the offerings from rivals like TVS and Honda.

New 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V has been launched with improved features list and addition of Dual-Channel ABS. Prices have been announced and start from Rs 1,38,500 (Ex-sh). When compared to current model, price increment is Rs 2,000. There is a new Kevlar Brown colour option. Colours retained from its predecessor include Neon Shooting Star and Stealth Black.

2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4VBefore diving into its updated features list, let’s get design updates out of the way. The primary attribute that attracts all the attention is its new colourway. It is a black and bronze-like brown combination with interesting decals. Split seat design is replaced with a single-piece unit for comfort.

There seems to be a new LED tail light as well that looks a lot more modern and premium than before. Speaking of tail lights, Hero is offering first-in-segment panic brake alerts with 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V that enhances safety proposition.

New features

Apart from panic brake alert, Hero is now offering dual-channel ABS with 2024 Xtreme 160R 4V that ups the overall safety quotient. The bike had a fully digital reverse LCD instrument cluster with a plethora of features. With 2024 model, Hero has added first-in-segment drag race timer to record 0-60 km/h sprints.

Other attributes have remain the same including its powertrain. Speaking of, a 163.2cc single-cylinder oil-cooled SOHC 4V engine with 16.6 bhp of peak power and 14.6 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Primary rivals include TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Honda Hornet 2.0.

