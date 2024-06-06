2024 Honda BeAT Scooter Range Launched Starting IDR 18.43 Million (Rs 94.5K)

Considering OEMs like Aprilia, Yamaha and Hero (upcoming) are offering scooters with 14-inch wheels, we hope Honda offers one too

Indonesia is among the biggest scooter markets in Asian continent. Many legacy manufacturers and other OEMs have been operational here. Honda is among major players in Indonesia. To further consolidate its position in the market, Honda has just launched MY24 BeAT and BeAT Street with subtle updates to design and features.

2024 Honda BeAT Scooter Range – What are the updates?

In Indonesia, Honda’s BeAT has been one of the popular scooter offerings with good reception from the buyers. Capitalising on it further, the company has just launched 2024 Honda BeAT with a multitude of exterior revisions and feature updates to keep the product fresh.

Where exterior design changes are concerned, Honda has implemented a new design language with body panels radiating a sharper look. Overall design now looks less edgy and a lot less busier than it did before. There are new headlights and tail lights design. New BeAT gets LED headlights too.

Standard 2024 Honda BeAT gets taller 14-inch alloy wheels as standard fitment. There is a new instrument cluster too, with a digital LCD screen in the middle. All variants gets battery charge state indicator and alarms, while CBS variant onwards get 12W USB charger, parking brake lock feature and side stand engine kill switch.

Higher-spec Honda BeAT Deluxe variant gets an engine idling start/stop system along with and a silent starter/generator system. Notably, Honda BeAT Deluxe is the only variant to get company’s new Smart Key.

Changes with Honda BeAT Street

Apart from the standard BeAT, Honda has also launched the 2024 BeAT Street. Where design is concerned, not a lot is different between the two. For starters, we can see a unique design with the Street where it gets an exposed handlebar and misses out on a cowl in this area that standard BeAT gets.

Other than that, there are unique colourways and graphics with BeAT Street. When we bring scooter’s stance into the picture, there are stark differences between BeAT and BeAT Street as the latter comes equipped with smaller 12-inch alloy wheels with fatter tyres, as opposed to 14-inch alloys on the former.

Other than that, both scooters share almost all of their features and attributes. Powertrain-wise, both scooters come equipped with the same 110cc engine that generates 8.85 bhp of peak power and 9.2 Nm of peak torque. Claimed fuel efficiency is around 60.6 km/l. Both BeAT and BeAT Street start from IDR 18.43 million OTR (94.5K) and we hope Honda considers offering a 14-inch wheel-equipped scooter in the Indian 110cc scooter segment.