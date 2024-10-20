2024 Honda CB300F Flex Fuel Launch Price Rs 1.7 Lakh – More Power and Torque

With the launch of the CB300F flex-fuel, Honda continues to push the boundaries of innovation, offering advanced solutions that address both customer needs and environmental concerns

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the new CB300F flex-fuel motorcycle, establishing a significant milestone in India’s shift towards greener mobility solutions. As India’s first 300cc flex-fuel motorcycle, the CB300F aims to cater to the growing demand for environmentally conscious transportation.

Understanding Ethanol and Flex-Fuel Vehicles

In India, the trend of ethanol blending has progressed significantly, growing from 5% in 2003 to 10% in 2022, with an ambitious goal of achieving a 20% blend by 2025. This focus on flex-fuel solutions not only contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions but also provides economic benefits like lowering the oil import bill and positively impacting the farming sector by increasing demand for agricultural produce. Ethanol, as a cleaner and renewable fuel, represents a promising shift towards reducing dependency on conventional fossil fuels and promoting sustainable development.

2024 Honda CB300F flex-fuel – Engine & Performance

The 2024 Honda CB300F flex-fuel is powered by a 293.52cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that supports up to E85 fuel blend (85% ethanol and 15% gasoline). This engine delivers a peak power output of 18.3 kW and a maximum torque of 25.9 Nm. This is slightly more power and torque when compared with the existing CB300F. The new bike comes equipped with a 6-speed gearbox paired with an assist and slipper clutch, ensuring smooth and quick gear transitions while preventing rear wheel locking during aggressive downshifts.

Incorporating a focus on rider safety and handling, the CB300F is equipped with disc brakes at both ends—276mm at the front and 220mm at the rear—along with dual-channel ABS. It also features Honda’s Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) as standard, helping maintain stability on different road conditions. The bike’s suspension setup includes golden-colored USD front forks and a 5-step adjustable rear mono-shock, ensuring a comfortable riding experience. Additionally, it comes with an all-LED lighting system for enhanced visibility.

Modern Features, Pricing

The CB300F flex-fuel model boasts a fully digital instrument cluster that offers five levels of brightness adjustment and displays key information, including speedometer, odometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, twin trip meters, gear position indicator, and a clock. An Intelligent Ethanol Indicator alerts the rider if the fuel exceeds 85% ethanol content.

Priced at Rs. 1,70,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the 2024 Honda CB300F flex-fuel is available in two colour options: Sports Red and Mat Axis Grey Metallic. Bookings are open at all BigWing dealerships, with deliveries expected to start in the last week of October 2024.

Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “At Honda, we aim to achieve carbon neutrality for all our products and corporate activities by 2050. As part of our commitment to sustainable product innovation, today we introduced the new flex-fuel version of the CB300F, marking a significant milestone in our journey towards reducing emissions and addressing India’s energy needs. With more than a decade’s expertise in flex-fuel technology globally, Honda has specially developed this motorcycle keeping the Indian customers in mind to make a seamless flex-fuel transition for the Indian two-wheeler market. The launch of the new CB300F flex-fuel reinforces our commitment to support the Government of India’s Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) program and to contribute towards a cleaner, greener future.”