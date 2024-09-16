2024 Honda CB350 Classic Launched In Japan – Gets New Colours

Honda offers the CB350 lineup in three different characters in India – CB350 (Classic), H’ness CB350 and CB350 RS

In a bid to take on the segment leader, Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters (HMSI) launched their new CB350 (Classic) in India. With similar design attributes as Classic 350, like literally taking on the rival. Now, the same model will be shipped to Japan where it will be launched as GB350 C.

Where C stands for Classic, denoting its retro looks rather than its siblings. Speaking of, Honda exports made-in-India CB350 to Japan as GB350 and CB350 RS as GB350 S. The new GB350 C for the Japanese market was announced late last year and now, the prices have been announced with a definitive launch date.

Honda CB350 Classic Japan Price

Legacy motorcycle manufacturer, Honda, has just announced the prices of its new CB350 (Classic) for Japanese market where it will be launched as GB350 C. The company will launch it in Japan on October 10th for a price of JPY 668,800 (including tax). This turns out to be around Rs 4 lakh with today’s conversion rates.

For context, Honda CB350 (Classic) in India costs Rs 2.28 lakh (Ex-sh). In Japan, GB350 S will get two colour options Gun Metal Black Metallic and Puko Blue. These colours are unique and are not available in India.

Speaking of, India-spec Honda CB350 (Classic) gets a colour palette including five shades – Pearl Igneous Black, Mat Marshall Green Metallic, Mat Dune Brown, Mat Crust Metallic and Precious Red Metallic. Both the colours for Japan-spec model get a Brown seat cover for a dual-tone effect.

We wish HMSI launched the same colours as Japan-spec model in India to boost sales against Royal Enfield which also received fresh colours with MY24 update. Other than the new colours, there are no changes when compared to India-spec model. Thus retaining the retro classic vibes.

Specs and Features

Powering Honda H’Ness CB350 is a 348cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that churns out 20.7 bhp of peak power at 5,500 RPM and peak torque of 29.4 Nm at 3,000 RPM. This motor is mated to a slick-shifting 5-speed gearbox. Hardware setup of the bike comprises a double-cradle frame that is suspended on conventional telescopic forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear.

Braking duties are handled by a 310mm disc brake in front and a 240mm disc at rear which are assisted by a dual-channel ABS as standard. The CB350 range is currently retailed exclusively through Honda’s BigWing showrooms which are limited to only certain centres across the country. Honda CB350 competes against other modern classic motorcycles like Royal Enfield Classic 350, Jawa Forty Two and Benelli Imperiale 400.

Rest of the equipment on this Honda motorcycle remains identical which includes features like a semi-digital instrument cluster, full LED lighting, a side-stand with engine inhibitor and Honda Selectable Torque Control. It offers a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres and tips the weighing scales at 181 kg.