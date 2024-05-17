2024 Honda City Hatchback Launch Price RM 86k (Rs 15 Lakh)

Cosmetic touch-ups and enhanced safety are key updates, although powertrain options remain unchanged for 2024 Honda City Hatchback facelift

Honda has introduced the 2024 Honda City Hatchback facelift in Malaysia at a starting price of RM 85,900 (approx. Rs 15.24 lakh). There’s a new petrol RS trim and all variants get Honda Sensing safety suite as standard. Most of the updates are similar to those introduced with the updated City sedan that was launched in Malaysia in August 2023.

2024 Honda City Hatchback facelift – Exterior updates

There are a total of 5 trims – S, E, V, RS and e: HEV RS hybrid. The new petrol RS variant replaces the earlier 1.5L V-Sensing variant. Cosmetic touch-ups include a larger grille that has a new mesh insert design.

The chrome bar at the top is now a slimmer unit. Revisions to the bumper are based on the variant. RS variants get a honeycomb mesh for the lower intake, along with new faux air inlets on the sides. There’s a sportier fog lamp garnish as well.

S and E variants get 15-inch alloy wheels, shod with 185/60 profile tyres. The other three variants get 16-inch alloy wheels, shod with 185/55 tyres. At the rear, non-RS variants get a new black valance. There’s a body-coloured panel strip as well. RS variants get a sportier diffuser and black side mirror covers.

Dimensionally, non-RS variants are largely the same as the pre-facelift model. They are 4,350 mm long, 1,748 mm wide and 1,488 mm tall. That’s a gain of 1 mm in length and 18 mm in height. RS variants are 4,369 mm in length, which is marginally longer. It is primarily due to the variant specific bumpers. Boot space of 289 litres is the same as earlier. With the rear seats folded, boot space can be increased to 841 litres.

Honda Sensing suite for all variants

To improve passenger safety, 6-airbags and Honda Sensing suite is now standard across all variants of 2024 Honda City Hatchback facelift. It includes ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, auto high beam, road departure mitigation system, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist system and lead car departure notification system. The top-spec RS hybrid variant gets an additional electronic parking brake.

2024 Honda City Hatchback facelift continues to offer a comprehensive range of premium features. It includes leather upholstery, leather wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob and rear AC vents. There’s a 7-inch TFT instrument display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Honda Connect services.

Powertrain options

New 2024 Honda City Hatchback facelift will continue with the same powertrain options. Petrol variants are equipped with a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated inline-four DOHC i-VTEC engine. It churns out 121 PS and 145 Nm. It is mated to a CVT gearbox. The e:HEV variant has a 1.5-litre petrol motor and a 109 PS electric motor. When working on its own, the petrol engine delivers 98 PS and 127 Nm. The e:HEV variant is equipped with an automatic e-CVT gearbox.

