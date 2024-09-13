2024 Honda City Special Edition Launch Price RM 95k (Rs 18.5L) – New Colour, Alloys, Dashcam

Honda has launched a new special edition of City – It is based on the V trim and gets sportier looks

Among the most popular compact sedans in many markets, Honda City needs no introduction. Currently in its 5th Gen avatar, City has seen good reception in India too. In Malaysia, Honda is introducing some excitement with City in the form of a Special Edition priced at RM 95,200 (Rs 18.5 lakh). Let’s take a look at what’s what.

Honda City Special Edition

While Honda Malaysia has announced the City Special Edition and divulged the price, there are no official images of it. However, City Special Edition can be imagined very easily even before the pictures as it will be based on the V trim, with a multitude of added styling bits from Modulo accessories package.

Honda City Special Edition will be launched with a sole Platinum White Pearl shade. Special Edition is based on V trim, priced at RM 94,900. Interestingly, V trim can be had with Platinum White Pearl colour for an additional RM 300, bringing the total price to RM 95,200, which is what Honda is charging the City Special Edition.

In essence, Honda is offering the Modulo accessories package with City Special Edition at no added cost over City V trim with Platinum White Pearl optional colour. Speaking of Modulo accessories package, it gets a host of external and internal styling elements as seen in the images below.

The above image is not the Honda City Special Edition launched in Malaysia, but only to demonstrate Modulo accessories package. The same car as above in Platinum White Pearl shade and probably new alloy wheels is what City Special Edition will look like.

Modulo accessories package includes underbody spoilers at the front rear bumpers. There are side underbody spoilers too, generally called side skirts. Front accent garnish lends a unique appeal as well. The stylish trunk spoiler adds a dash of sportiness too.

What are the added goodies?

On the inside, Honda City Special Edition gets a lot of added visual and functional upgrades over V trim. For starters, there are side-step scuff plates, SE (Special Edition) badging, a front video recorder (Dashcam), a trunk tray, and footwell lighting inside. As we mentioned earlier, these features are for free over the equipment V trim already offers.

Powertrain-wise, City Special Edition comes equipped with the same 1.5L naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine as before. This tried and tested engine develops 119 bhp of peak power and 145 Nm of peak torque, mated to a sole CVT gearbox in Malaysia. We wish Honda India launched some new editions or at least a top-spec RS trim to bring some excitement and boost sales.