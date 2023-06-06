2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 spied undisguised – Next to Bajaj Boxer

The same 399cc (rumoured) single-cylinder engine from 2024 KTM 390 Duke is likely to be part of Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401

Bajaj Auto manufactures KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles under 400cc at their plant near Pune in India. Now, a new gen Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 production-spec motorcycle has been spied undisguised inside a Bajaj Auto plant, as standing next to it is the export spec Bajaj Boxer.

In India, Husqvarna only offers their 250cc range, and not the 401s. Will that change with the launch of this new gen motorcycle? Only time will tell. From the spy shots, it seems like the 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 gets the same set of updates that recently spied 2024 KTM 390 Duke received.

2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 spied – The Black Arrow

Of the two motorcycles offered by Husqvarna, Svartpilen is a neo-retro scrambler-ish offering, while Svartpilen is a neo-retro cafe racer. This particular model lacks a tank rack, wire-spoke rims, upright handlebar and block-pattern tyres that are historically reminiscent of Svartpilen.

Both next-gen Husqy twins will carry the same set of updates that next-gen KTM 390 Duke is getting. We’re talking about a brand new tubular trellis frame and an updated 399cc (rumoured) engine with more performance than the outgoing 373cc unit.

Other notable changes similar to the new Duke include adjustable USD front forks from WP, a banana-shaped swingarm, an underbelly exhaust, an off-set rear mono-shock suspension with rebound adjust and more. Apart from KTM-sourced componentry, there are generational changes to new-gen Huskies as opposed to outgoing models.

Changes from outgoing model

For starters, the new bike looks bigger. Apart from that, we hope for better pillion comfort and better fit and finish and less exposed wiring. The new tail section is now at the rear subframe, rather than on its tyre hugger. This change is likely to apply to both Svartpilen and Vitpilen.

Previous set of spy shots featured a test mule with block-pattern tyres, wire-spoke rims, a taller handlebar, and a rack on the fuel tank. This is likely to be a Scrambler variant of Svartpilen. Most of the electronic goodies from next gen KTM 390 Duke are likely to be a part of new gen Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 as well.

India launch is likely as there is a saree guard present on the spied motorcycle. Husqvarna’s popularity in the Indian premium motorcycle segment is far less than KTM’s. We would wager that Husqvarna wants to upgrade itself in India and improve from the 100 motorcycles sold in April 2023.

