2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Officially Revealed – Bookings Open At Rs 25k

Hyundai has officially revealed the 2024 Alcazar facelift ahead of its launch – It will be launched on 9th Sep in petrol and diesel engine options

Hyundai will be launching the Alcazar facelift on 9th September. Ahead of that, Hyundai has officially revealed the first image of the SUV. Deliveries are expected to commence soon after launch. Bookings have opened today, at Rs 25,000. Alcazar facelift will continue to rival the likes of Tata Safari, XUV700 and MG Hector Plus.

2024 Alcazar Facelift – What’s new?

While a number of features will be borrowed from the new Creta, Alcazar facelift will be getting some unique styling bits as well. For example, there will be new H-shaped LED DRLs. Something similar to the Exter, albeit in a larger size format that suits the SUV’s bigger dimensions. Alcazar facelift will also be getting a larger grille that has horizontal slats. The existing Alcazar has a studded grille design.

Moving to the sides, Alcazar facelift gets a new set of alloy wheels. Body cladding has been refreshed and some modifications are likely for the door panels as well. Features that will be carried forward include the conventional door handles and blacked-out pillars. At the back, the tailgate has a redesigned look. Tail lights get a contemporary makeover. The emphasis is on creating a more refined rear profile. The new tail lamps feature an energetic blend of vertical and horizontal lighting elements. They help to enhance the overall visual impact.

Announcing the bookings open, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At Hyundai Motor India Limited, we take pride in offering a diverse SUV portfolio to the Indian customers. We are thrilled to open bookings for our premium SUV- The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR. With more than 75,000 delighted customers in India, brand ALCAZAR has been consistently appreciated for spacious interiors, comfort and convenience features and reliable performance. The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR with a distinctive road presence, premium interiors, advanced technology and safety features, promises to further elevate comfort, luxury, and versatility in the SUV segment. We are confident that the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR will exceed expectations and offer unique value propositions to our customers.”

Alcazar facelift – Interior updates

Alcazar facelift will borrow the dashboard layout from the 2024 Creta facelift. It includes the dual 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment and instrument cluster. Dual-zone automatic climate control could be introduced for top variants. The existing model already offers a wide range of premium features. It includes a voice controlled panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats and dual camera dash cam setup.

Hyundai Alcazar has an air purifier with AQI display, Bose premium sound system, wireless charger and USB charging ports for all rows. All these features will be carried forward. New Alcazar facelift will continue to be available in 6-seat and 7-seat configurations. Hyundai ALCAZAR boasts over 70+ connected car features. It will be offered in 4 distinct variants – Executive, Prestige, Platinum and Signature.

Safety will be enhanced with the addition of ADAS. This will have a significant impact on sales since rivals like Safari, XUV700 and Hector already offer ADAS. Alcazar facelift’s ADAS kit will be similar to that of new Creta that has 19 Level 2 ADAS features. Other safety features such as 6-airbags, front and rear parking sensors, ESC, VSM, surround view monitor, hill start assist control and tyre pressure monitoring system will be carried over. It gets 40 standard safety features and over 70 total safety features including ADAS.

Alcazar facelift – Powertrain options

Engine and powertrain options for Alcazar facelift will be the same as the current model. The 1.5-litre petrol turbo GDi engine churns out 160 PS and 253 Nm. It is offered with transmission options of 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT. The 1.5-litre diesel CRDi engine generates 116 PS and 250 Nm. Users can choose the 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. Alcazar has drive modes of Eco, Comfort and Sport. Performance, responsiveness and safety can be improved with Traction Control modes of Snow, Sand and Mud.