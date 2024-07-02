2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift LED DRLs Spied – New Maroon Shade

The new design language on upcoming 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift will better rival Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector

Following the launch of updated versions of the Creta, i20, and i20 N Line, Hyundai India is gearing up to introduce the facelifted Hyundai Alcazar. Spotted during testing, this three-row SUV is set to receive a new exterior design and innovative interior upgrades while retaining its current powertrain options.

Exterior Styling

The new Hyundai Alcazar will feature a revised front fascia, including new LED DRLs with a new unique signature. A vertically stacked design along with an extending connecting light bar. Rectangular split LED headlamps, a redesigned front bumper, and a grille with horizontal slats are notable too. The alloy wheel design has also been updated, with the test vehicle showcasing dual-tone 8-spoke wheels with a swirl pattern. Latest spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Utkarsh Goel.

At the rear, the SUV will sport updated LED tail lamps that take a vertical orientation. Like that of a Palisade, as confirmed by the recent spy shots. For the first time, we can see a reddish or maroon shade on the new facelift and should be an interesting addition to Alcazar’s palette.

Interior and Safety Features

The spacious Hyundai Alcazar, available in 6 and 7-seater configurations, will borrow many interior elements from the Creta facelift. Key features include a 10.25-inch infotainment system, a 10.25-inch instrument panel, ventilated front seats, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system with a sub-woofer.

Enhanced safety features include a 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS suite, along with traction control, hill hold assist, 6 airbags, and ESP. Level-2 ADAS is the biggest addition functionally to the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift and it should function just as well as it did on Creta facelift launched earlier this year.

Engine Specifications

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift will continue to be powered by a 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine producing 160 hp and 253 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It will also offer a 1.5-liter diesel engine option delivering 116 hp and 250 Nm of torque, available with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission.

With these updates, the new Alcazar facelift is expected to be priced higher than the current model, which ranges from Rs 16.77-21.28 lakh (ex-showroom). A price hike of approximately Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 is anticipated, depending on the trim level.

Scheduled for launch later this year, the Alcazar facelift will compete with the Mahindra XUV700, Kia Carens, Toyota Innova Crysta, MG Hector Plus, and Tata Safari facelift in the mid-size SUV segment. The car recently crossed 1 lakh production milestone and speaks of its popularity.