2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Render Based On Spy Shots – New Colours

After updating the Creta to new design and tech features, Hyundai is now getting ready to update the Alcazar

Creta recently got a facelift with a completely redesigned fascia, rear section and interiors. Some of these attributes will make their way to the upcoming Alcazar facelift as well. Launch is expected sometime around June 2024. Alcazar facelift has already been spied testing. Based on these spy shots, Pratyush Rout has created digital renders of the upcoming 2024 Alcazar.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Render

New Alcazar features similar design traits that we saw with the Creta facelift launched earlier this year. Hyundai maintained distinct and subtle design differences between the pre-facelift models of Creta and Alcazar. The same strategy might continue between facelifted Creta and Alcazar too.

We’re talking about a slightly more premium and chrome-loaded fascia with Alcazar facelift with a unique front grill, headlights and bumpers. However, Hyundai might choose to align both Creta and Alcazar’s designs as well.

We say this because the Alcazar facelift test mules spotted, have shown similar LED DRL signatures as Creta. In profile, Alcazar facelift will offer a different alloy wheel design than Creta’s. These will most likely be 18-inch alloys. Rear section will feature connected LED tail lights that could be similar to Creta’s.

On the inside, Alcazar facelift will sport an identical dashboard to the new Creta. This new dashboard features twin horizontal displays (one for infotainment and one for instrumentation). There will be a new dual-zone climate control panel, new steering wheel, new centre console along with other attributes that Creta facelift gets.

Feature upgrades and powertrains

In April last year, Hyundai launched a refreshed Alcazar. This refresh featured a slightly revised fascia along with a major overhaul in its powertrain department. The 2.0L 4-cyl NA petrol was discontinued for good and Alcazar was offered with the new 1.5L 4-cyl turbo petrol engine that developed 160 PS and 253 Nm.

Another powertrain option is the tried and tested 1.5L turbo diesel with 115 bhp and 250 Nm. Gearbox options include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter and a 7-speed DCT. Where feature upgrades are concerned, Alcazar will benefit from the new Level-2 ADAS suite that debuted on Creta facelift.

Other highlights include sequential LED turn indicators, an electronic parking brake, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, auto-dimming IRVM, Hyundai Blue Link telematics suite and more. We wish there are rear ventilated seats on offer with Alcazar facelift too, owing to its product positioning. Currently the Alcazar is priced in the range of Rs 16.77 lakh to Rs 21.28 lakh, ex-sh. Expect a price hike with the launch of facelifted version.