2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift SUV Render Based On Latest Spy Shots – New Front, LED

Facelifted Alcazar will get a cosmetic refresh and new features such as ADAS; powertrain options will remain unchanged

Hyundai is set to launch the Alcazar facelift ahead of the upcoming festive season. With an upgraded equipment list, Alcazar can gain more traction in the mid-size SUV segment. Recent test mule sightings have revealed quite a few details about the facelift model. Based on these leaked design, Pratyush Rout has created digital renders of the upcoming Alcazar facelift.

Alcazar facelift exterior, interior updates

New Hyundai Alcazar will get a revised front and rear. In the front will be a new grille, along with new headlight and LED DRL setup. Some new colours are expected, as evident with a new Maroon shade seen with one of the test mules.

Other updates include sportier alloy wheels, new body cladding, refreshed door panels and new tail lamps and tailgate. Inside, Alcazar facelift will be getting a dual-screen setup and a refreshed dashboard. Changes are expected in the interior theme options and upholstery.

Alcazar Facelift to get ADAS

This is an important update since most of Alcazar’s rivals already offer ADAS. It includes SUVs such as Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari and MG Hector. The ADAS features onboard Alcazar facelift are expected to be derived from new Creta. Hyundai’s top selling SUV in India, Creta has a total of 19 Level 2 ADAS features. It includes blind view spot monitor, blind spot collision warning and avoidance assist, leading vehicle departure alert and driver attention warning.

There’s forward collision warning and avoidance assist, lane keep assist, rear cross traffic collision avoidance assist and lane following assist. With ADAS, users can expect significant improvements in safety. The current model already offers safety features such as electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill start assist control and tyre pressure monitoring system. There’s rear parking sensors and camera, front parking sensors, side and curtain airbags, surround view monitor and dashcam.

No change in powertrain options

Alcazar facelift will continue using the engine options available with the existing model. There are two engine options, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. The former churns out 160 PS and 253 Nm. It is offered with transmission choices of 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT. The diesel unit makes 116 PS and 250 Nm. Users can choose from transmission options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic.

These engine options are already known for their robust performance. They play an important role in ensuring that users have access to reliable performance across varied environments. Users also benefit from Alcazar’s drive modes of Comfort, Eco and Sport. The SUV also has traction control modes of Snow, Sand and Mud. These will be carried forward with the facelift model. Alcazar will continue to be positioned as a versatile SUV that can satisfy demands in diverse terrains and conditions.

Alcazar facelift price

Mid-spec and top-spec variants of Alcazar facelift will be getting a larger share of the updates. As such, these will attract a higher pricing. New features for the base variant (excluding safety upgrades), will be relatively fewer. Pricing for the base variant won’t deviate too much. The existing Alcazar is available in the price range of Rs 16,77,500 to Rs 21,28,400.