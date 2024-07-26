2024 Hyundai Creta Crosses 1 Lakh Sales Milestone in 6 Months of Launch

2024 Hyundai Creta was launched in January 2024 and sales touched the 1 lakh unit milestone, a feat achieved in 6 months

Hyundai Motor India Limited celebrates the 1 lakh unit milestone for its new 2024 Hyundai Creta. Launched in January this year, the new SUV has been delivered to 1 lakh buyers in India relating to 500 units sold per day in the past 6 months or sales of more than 15,000 units of the Creta facelift every month. Such a feat was inevitable as the 2024 model got 50,000 bookings within a month of launch.

2024 Hyundai Creta – 1 Lakh Milestone

Commenting on the achievement, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, ‘We are thrilled with the remarkable achievement of the new Hyundai Creta 2024. Our SUV has achieved another milestone of one lakh sales, reaffirming its strong fan following in its segment. We are confident that the Hyundai Creta will continue to set new benchmarks in the Indian automobile industry and delight customers.”

The 2024 Hyundai Creta was launched with a brand new design, outstanding exterior features and several interior comforts along with the latest in technology to the extent that it immediately became an obvious choice of many an SUV buyer in the country.

Celebrating its 1 lakh unit milestone in just 6 months of launch is a veritable feat indeed. Greatly admired for its bold design, the Creta is based on Hyundai’s Global Design Language of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. It is presented in 7 variants and priced from Rs 11-20.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

The popularity of the Hyundai Creta has been augmented with its feature packed cabin which shows off two 10.25 inch display units one for infotainment and the other an instrument panel. It also gets dual zone climate controls, ventilated seating, wireless charging and a large panoramic sunroof. Features also extend to 360 degree camera and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

2024 Hyundai Creta – Powertrain Options

2024 Hyundai Creta is powered by a 1.5 liter diesel engine making 114 hp power and 250 Nm torque mated to a manual and torque converter automatic gearbox. It also gets a 1.5 liter NA petrol unit offering 113 hp power and 144 Nm torque while its 1.5 liter turbo petrol unit makes 158 hp power and 253 Nm torque mated to a DCT while its N Line version gets both manual and DCT transmission options.

Hyundai Creta finds a host of rivals in its segment. It takes on the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor. In the coming months, Hyundai will also launch an electric version of the Creta.