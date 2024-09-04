2024 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Launch Price Rs 14.5 L to Rs 20.15 L

Hyundai Launches Creta Knight Edition with Bold Black Styling – It is offered in petrol and diesel, manual and automatic options

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has launched the new Creta Knight edition, a striking addition to its popular SUV lineup. Designed to command attention, the Creta Knight features an exclusive black-themed design, with over 21 styling enhancements.

2024 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition

Creta is one of the best selling SUV in India. It has about 11 million sales till date. The new Creta which was launched earlier this year, has increased the sales of brand Creta to a new level. Now, ahead of the 2024 festive season, Hyundai has announced the launch of Creta Knight edition.

2024 Creta Knight exterior showcases a dominant black front radiator grille, matte black Hyundai logos, 17-inch black alloy wheels with red brake calipers, and a distinctive Knight emblem. Additional black accents include the skid plates, roof rails, ORVMs, and spoiler.

Inside, the Creta Knight follows the all-black theme with premium touches such as brass-colored inserts, exclusive black leather seat upholstery with brass piping and stitching, and sporty metal pedals. The steering wheel and gear boot are also wrapped in leather with brass stitching, enhancing the overall aesthetic.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “The CRETA Knight is more than just an SUV – it’s a statement asserting the commanding road presence, bold design, and exclusive, black-themed features. Redefining what it means to drive in style, the black allure of the SUV, will give customers a dynamic driving experience, while strengthening the CRETA brand. The CRETA Knight marks another milestone in our journey to deliver vehicles that resonate with our customers’ aspirations, combining power, luxury, and unmatched road presence.”

Prices and Variants

Available with both 1.5L MPi Petrol and 1.5L U2 CRDi Diesel engine options, the Creta Knight offers S(O) and SX(O) variants with multiple transmission choices, including 6-speed manual, IVT, and automatic.

The 1.5L MPi Petrol variants include the Creta Knight S(O) MT priced at Rs 14.50 lakh, S(O) IVT at Rs 16.00 lakh, SX(O) MT at Rs 17.42 lakh, and SX(O) IVT at Rs 18.88 lakh. The 1.5L U2 CRDi Diesel variants start with the Creta Knight S(O) MT priced at Rs 16.08 lakh, followed by the S(O) AT at Rs 17.58 lakh, SX(O) MT at Rs 18.99 lakh, and the top-spec SX(O) AT priced at Rs 20.14 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.

Additionally, customers opting for the Titan Grey Matte colour need to pay Rs 5,000 extra, while the dual-tone colour option comes with an additional cost of Rs 15,000. Hyundai’s Creta Knight aims to appeal to customers seeking exclusivity and style in their SUV, making it stand out on both city roads and highways.