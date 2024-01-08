2024 Hyundai Creta Official Front And Rear Sketch Revealed – New Colour

Creta’s bold new look, segment-first features and enhanced safety present a tough challenge for rival offerings

With its focus on offering hi-tech features and powerful performance, Hyundai Creta has remained a bestseller since its launch in 2015. New Creta facelift follows on the same path, as it seeks to delight enthusiasts with a refreshing new look and class leading features. Launch is scheduled on 16th January.

2024 Creta facelift – Dominating road presence

Creta facelift wears a new skin, with styling cues based on Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language. One can notice design similarities with other Hyundai cars such as Santa Fe and Exter. Some of the key highlights include quad beam LED headlamps, new horizon LED positioning lamp and DRLs and a new radiator grille. The upright hood exudes a confident, assertive and dynamic road presence. Front and rear bumpers have been revamped. Take a look at the official sketch of new Hyundai Creta 2024.

Expressing his excitement, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “We take great delight in presenting the avant-garde design renders and exciting direction of the forthcoming new Hyundai CRETA. By seamlessly blending Hyundai’s signature design language, ‘Sensuous Sportiness,’ with cutting-edge technologies, the new Hyundai CRETA is once again set to revolutionize the SUV lifestyle in India. The new Hyundai CRETA promises to fulfil the dreams of those seeking a contemporary and adventurous SUV, boasting a robust stance and an authoritative presence on the roads. Rooted in Hyundai’s proven SUV DNA, this ground-breaking offering is poised to be the vanguard of your wanderlust.”

Side profile has new features such as a functional footstep. This will be a great help for children and the elderly. Creta facelift has new diamond-cut, dual-tone alloy wheels, which will be available with higher trims. At rear, the SUV gets a reworked tailgate, new tail lamps and a full-width LED strip. Exterior colour shades for Creta facelift include 6 mono-tone and 1 dual-tone option.

2024 Creta facelift – Interior updates, features

Interiors of Creta facelift have been reworked to enhance roominess and ensure class leading comfort and convenience. Some of the key highlights include dual 10.2-inch displays for the infotainment system and instrumentation. The centre console has been updated and there’s dual-zone climate control. An immersive experience is made possible with an 8-speaker Bose premium audio system.

Safety has been enhanced with 19 Level 2 ADAS features, available under Hyundai SmartSense. In comparison, the recently launched Kia Seltos facelift has 17 ADAS Level 2 features. Clearly, Creta facelift will be ahead of rivals in terms of its ADAS kit. New Creta has more than 70 safety features that include 36 standard safety features. It includes 6-airbags, electronic stability control and all-disc brakes.

However, for evaluating car safety, one also needs to include the crash test results. Global NCAP crash tests conducted in 2022 had ranked Creta with a 3-star rating. In comparison, rivals like Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun have 5-star ratings in Global NCAP crash tests. With an updated safety kit, it is possible that the new Creta facelift can achieve a better rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests.

2024 Creta facelift – performance

New Creta facelift will be available in seven variants – E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX (O). Engine options will be the same as that of recently launched Seltos facelift. Most powerful engine option is the 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor that generates 160 PS of max power and 253 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include 6iMT and 7DCT. The 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine makes 115 PS and 144 Nm. It is mated to either a 6MT or IVT. The 1.5-litre diesel engine makes 116 PS and 250 Nm. Transmission options include 6iMT and 6AT. Bookings for new Creta facelift are open for Rs 25,000. Prices could be in the range of Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. Although comfortably ahead of current rivals, Creta can face tough competition from the upcoming Tata Curvv SUV.