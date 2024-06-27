2024 Hyundai Inster EV Small Electric SUV Debuts – 355 Kms Range, ADAS, Sunroof

Hyundai has finally revealed their new small electric SUV which will take on the likes of Punch EV

At the 2024 Busan International Mobility Show today, Hyundai Motor Company revealed their all-electric Inster. This A-segment sub-compact EV is set to revolutionize urban driving with its unique design, impressive range, and cutting-edge technology.

2024 Hyundai Inster EV – Design and Versatility

New Hyundai Inster is based on the Casper small SUV. It boasts a bold, futuristic design that combines a robust exterior with a spacious interior. Its compact size makes it perfect for city driving, while the extended body and wheelbase offer more interior space and a rugged road presence. The vehicle’s standout features include strong fenders, a high-tech circuit board-style bumper, and a bold skid plate.

Inster’s LED daytime running light signature, pixel-graphic turn signals, tail lamp, and bumpers add to its distinctive look. Customers can further personalize the car with LED projection headlamps and a two-tone exterior with a contrasting black roof. Wheel options range from 15-inch steel with wheel covers to 17-inch alloy wheels.

Interior Features

Inside, the Inster provides enhanced technology and convenience with a 10.25-inch digital cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with navigation, and a wireless charging dock. The pixel theme is repeated inside, with graphics on the Inster’s steering wheel boss reinforcing the car’s high-tech image. The interior design also features customizable upper door trim garnishes for owners to further personalize their vehicle.

The vehicle offers versatile seating, with the front row providing walk-through access. All seats can be folded flat, including the driver’s seat, for increased flexibility. A front bench seat option and heated front seats and steering wheel are also available. The second-row seats are split 50/50 and can slide and recline. It also gets a single pane sunroof.

2024 Hyundai Inster EV – Battery Specs, Range

Hyundai claims Inster excels in its EV capabilities with fast charging and a segment-leading range. It offers two battery options: a 42 kWh standard battery and a 49 kWh long-range battery. The latter provides an impressive range of up to 355 km (WLTP) on a single charge. With a DC high-power charging station, the Inster can charge from 10 to 80 percent in about 30 minutes under optimal conditions.

The vehicle is equipped with an 11 kW on-board charger as standard, and a battery heating system and high-efficiency heat pump are available. External and internal Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality provides power for external devices (110V/220V), allowing bi-directional charging without requiring additional equipment. This enables customers to freely use or charge devices such as electric bicycles, scooters, and camping equipment.

Advanced Technology and Safety

Hyundai Inster offers a wealth of cutting-edge technology, including a multitude of advanced safety and driver assistance features. It includes comprehensive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features such as a Surround View Monitor (SVM), Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist Rear (PCA-R), Blind-spot View Monitor (BVM), and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 1.5 (FCA 1.5).

Other safety features include Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Safety Exit Warning (SEW), Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop and Go, Highway Driving Assist 1.5 (HDA 1.5), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High Beam Assist (HBA), Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA), and Rear Occupant Alert (ROA). The ADAS Parking System combines Parking Distance Warning (PDW) Front and Rear with a Rear-View Monitor (RVM) for greater visibility.

Sustainable and Stylish

Sustainability is a key focus for the Inster, with the use of recycled materials in both its exterior and interior. The Inster’s exterior features black high-gloss recycled paint, which replaces the carbon black pigment traditionally used in black paint with a coloring made from recycled waste tires. Inside, recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) from bottles and bio-polypropylene material extracted from sugarcane are used. The vehicle offers a range of vibrant exterior colors, including Atlas White, Tomboy Khaki, Bijarim Khaki Matte, and Buttercream Yellow Pearl, with some available in two-tone combinations.

Global Rollout and Future Plans

Hyundai plans to launch the Inster first in Korea this summer, followed by Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Most equipment and technologies will come fitted as standard, with enhanced convenience and design features available optionally. Specifications will be confirmed closer to launch. An additional variant, the Inster CROSS, will join the lineup in the future, featuring a rugged, outdoor-focused design.

India launch of the Hyundai Inster EV is not on the cards. But we will get Inster based Exter EV, which will take on the Tata Punch EV. Launch of Hyundai Exter EV is expected sometime in 2025.