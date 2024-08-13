2024 Jawa 42 Launch Price Now Starts From Rs 1.73 L – Rs 17K Less Than Before

With Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycles in its crosshair, 2024 Jawa 42 launched, offer unmatched price to performance ratio in neo retro genre

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has sharpened their product offensive against Royal Enfield. The company has been updating its portfolio to compete at the highest level against increasing competition. In that trend, 2024 Jawa 42 has been launched at a revised price and a ton of mechanical updates. Let’s take a look.

2024 Jawa 42 Launch Price

Mahindra-owned Classic Legends has launched their new 2024 Jawa 42 neo-retro motorcycle. The base pricing is very attractive, starting from Rs 1.73 lakh and goes all the way to Rs 1.98 lakh (Ex-sh). There are a as many as 14 colours offered with 2024 Jawa 42. Among these, 6 colours are new for 2024 model.

The new colours are Vega White, Voyager Red, Asteroid Grey, Odyssey Black, Nebula Blue, and Celestial Copper Matte. These colours join the existing colour palette of pre-update Jawa 42. Jawa is positioning their new roadster as ‘most revered neo classic machine’ on sale in India.

For the 2024 model, Classic Legends seems to have worked on mechanical aspects to improve the bike’s overall performance and other attributes. Primary highlight is price to performance and that is where 2024 Jawa 42 seems to have a clear advantage over 350cc Royal Enfield offerings.

Jawa is claiming as many as 42+ significant upgrades with their new 2024 Jawa 42. These upgrades are said to be driven by customer feedback. 2024 Jawa 42 comes equipped with a new 294cc J-Panther single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. This engine has been re-worked with a few new internals to improve upon NVH and achieve smoother gear shifts.

This engine features gear-based throttle mapping that should ensure optimized spread of performance across the gears. Performance metrics include 27.32 bhp of peak power and 26.84 Nm of peak torque. There is a slipper clutch and a 6-speed gearbox. Jawa also claims increased ground clearance, a more comfort-oriented seat and re-tuned suspension.

Statement from Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles

“The 2024 Jawa 42 is a testament to holistic approach to motorcycle engineering,” says Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles. “We’ve left no stone unturned in our quest for ‘price-performance’perfection. From upgrading materials to refining our manufacturing processes, we’ve pushed boundaries at every step.

We believe in the philosophy of price-performance engineering, and the result is a motorcycle that doesn’t just meet expectations—it redefines them. The authentic neo-classic 2024 Jawa 42 is a trinity of edgy performance, gorgeous design, and precision engineering.”

