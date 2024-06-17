2024 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Updated With New Colours

Where rivals are concerned, 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 300 locks horns with Yamaha R3, KTM RC 390, BMW G 310 RR and Aprilia RS457

While the design remains the same as earlier for Ninja 300, users can choose from two new colour options. The graphics have also been updated for both colour variants. Here’s a closer look at the new colour options for Ninja 300.

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 300 – New colours

Two new colour options have been introduced – Candy Lime Green and Metallic Moondust Gray. The third colour option of Lime Green has been carried forward in its earlier format. The names for the new colour options had existed earlier, but these variants are now available with refreshed graphics.

The new Candy Lime Green colour is an exciting mix of bright green and black. The green shade can be seen on the fuel tank, front fender, headlamp cowl and side and lower fairing. Remaining surfaces are done in black, helping create a sporty, dynamic profile. This colour option also has white accents that work to complement the bike’s aggressive and sporty design. Overall, the new Candy Lime Green colour for Ninja 300 presents a high-performance and stylish appearance, a hallmark of the Kawasaki Ninja series.

Second colour option of Metallic Moondust Gray utilizes a combination of red, black and gray. The red and gray graphics create attractive visuals, especially when seen against the black main body. The dual-tone stripes running along the sides help achieve an aggressive, high-performance look. The blacked-out alloy wheels get red rim decals, something that further enhances the bike’s dynamic appearance. The ‘Ninja’ logo and ‘Kawasaki’ badging are done in gray and white, respectively.

No mechanical updates

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 300 does not get any performance boost or new features. Powering the bike is a 296 cc, liquid cooled, parallel twin engine that churns out 39 PS and 26.1 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and comes with an assist and slipper clutch. Kawasaki Ninja 300 utilizes a diamond frame, with 37 mm telescopic forks at front and a monoshock, gas charged shock absorber at rear. Braking setup comprises 290 mm and 220 mm petal discs at front and rear, respectively.

Ninja 300 has 17-inch wheels at both ends, shod with 110/70 front and 140/70 rear tyres. The wider rear tyre ensures adequate grip across varied terrains and environments. It also enhances the bike’s supersport image. Ninja 300 has a seat height of 780 mm, something that makes it suitable for a broader segment of users.

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 300 price

Updated 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 300 is available at a starting price of Rs 3.43 lakh. It is interesting to note that the current price of Ninja 300 is less than the 2013 model that was available at Rs 3.50 lakh. Over the years, not much has changed with Ninja 300 in terms of its design and equipment list.

Only exceptions are the new colour options that have been added on a regular basis. A few years back, Ninja 300 had also received a new pillion grab rail. Kawasaki Ninja 300 competes with other fully-faired bikes such as Yamaha R3, KTM RC 390, TVS Apache RR310 and Aprilia RS 457.