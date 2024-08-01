2024 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Spied Near Ooty – Launch In 2024?

The upcoming 2024 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 will be the company’s third localized bike after the Ninja 300 and W175

Kawasaki does not have an able competitor in 300-500cc ADV motorcycle space. Royal Enfield’s Himalayan 450 sees high demand along with the KTM 390 Adventure. Kawasaki used to be operational in this segment and is eager to re-establish a presence again. That’s where the new Kawasaki Versys-X 300 comes into action.

2024 Kawasaki Versys-X 300

Kawasaki India is now actively testing the new 2024 Kawasaki Versys-X 300. Slated for launch in India sometime later this year, it gains several feature updates over the earlier model. The test model spied near Ooty, Tamil Nadu, is similar to the model currently on sale in global markets.

The sporty adventure motorcycle will be heavily localized to ensure more affordable pricing as compared to its earlier counterpart which was priced at Rs 4.60 lakh (ex-showroom. Local manufacture should allow for lower taxes allowing the company to price the new Versys-X 300 in a sub Rs 4 lakh range.

This will allow Versys-X 300 to ably compete with the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 which starts at Rs 2.85 lakh (Ex-sh) and the KTM 390 Adventure which starts at around Rs 3.4 lakh (Ex-sh). This will be the company’s third localized bike after the Ninja 300 and W175.

Where features are concerned, the new Versys-X 300 will be largely the same as its earlier counterpart. It will weigh around 185 kg, and get spoked wheels with tubed tyres measuring 19 inchers front and 17 inchers rear. Ground clearance will stand at 180mm and travel suspension at 150mm.

A tall windscreen with large side fairings, a semi-digital display unit, an upswept exhaust and tall-riding height will also be a part of its makeup along with a single-piece stepped-up seat and raised handlebars.

Specs and features

As observed by our source, Kawasaki Versys-X 300 will get halogen headlights and turn indicators. The instrument cluster was identical to that of what Ninja 300 offers. Kawasaki test engineer informed our source that the convoy (Ninja 300 alongside) arrived from Pune and the bike will launch around March 2024.

This particular test mule had panniers too and will be sold as an optional extra. Mechanically, India-spec Kawasaki Versys X-300 will share its engine with Ninja 300. This 296cc engine in Ninja 300 makes 39 hp power at 11,500 rpm and 26.1 Nm torque at 10,000 rpm mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and gets an assist and slipper clutch. It will receive RSU telescopic suspension at the front and mono shock at the rear while braking will be via disc brakes at both ends with dual channel Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS).

Previously, Versys-X 300 was launched via CBU route and commanded a hefty Rs 4.60 lakh (ex-showroom) price tag. India-spec 2024 Kawasaki Versys X-300 is taking the localisation route and prices could go below Rs 4 lakh. Once launched, it will compete with the KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G310 GS, and Royal Enfield Himalayan in the domestic market.

