2024 Kia Carens Facelift Spied On A Truck Ahead Of Launch

Styling and features for Kia Carens facelift will have a lot in common with the recently introduced Kia EV5

Launched in India in 2022, Kia Carens has emerged as a popular choice in the MPV segment. Carens recently achieved a cumulative sales milestone of 1.5 lakh units in India. Kia is now working on the Carens facelift model that is expected to be launched later this year or early 2025.

Carens facelift spied in South Korea

Extensive road tests are currently underway for Carens facelift across both India and Kia’s home market, South Korea. Recent spy shots confirm the styling updates seen with test mules spotted earlier. Some striking similarities with Kia EV5 are noticeable. For example, the triangular shaped headlamps and the integrated LED DRLs have largely a similar look and feel for both cars. There’s only a slight difference in the shape of the headlamps.

Front fascia of Carens facelift will still be distinctive, as it will be getting a proper front and lower grille. In comparison, EV5 will only have a lower grille and a closed-off top grille. Both cars will have a different set of alloy wheels, with EV5 getting high aero-efficiency units. EV5 is 4,615 mm in length, which is longer than 4,540 mm of Carens.

Design of the D-pillar is different for Carens facelift and EV5. At the rear, the lighting elements of Kia Carens facelift are also similar to that of EV5. The latter has a stronger road presence, with greater width and height of 1,875 mm and 1,715 mm, respectively. In comparison, Carens is 1,800 mm wide and 1,708 mm tall. It remains to be seen if the facelift Carens will have any significant changes to its dimensions.

Carens facelift interiors

Similar to the exteriors, the cabin space of Carens facelift will have EV5-inspired vibes. A significant percentage of the equipment list will be common for both cars. Some of the key features of Carens facelift could include dual 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment and instrument cluster, 360° camera and panoramic sunroof. Kia Carens facelift is expected to get a comprehensive range of ADAS features.

A number of features will be carried forward from the current model. It includes premium sound system, dashcam with dual camera, ventilated front seats, smart air purifier, OTA updates and auto cruise control with speed limiting option.

Powertrain options

Kia Carens facelift is expected to use the same engine options as offered with the existing model. There’s a 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 115 PS and 144 Nm. It is offered with only a 6-speed manual transmission.

The 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit churns out 160 PS and 253 Nm. Transmission choices include 6iMT and 7DCT. The third option is a 1.5-litre VGT diesel that makes 116 PS and 250 Nm. It is offered with transmission choices of 6MT, 6iMT and 6AT. Kia Carens rivals the likes of Maruti XL6 and Mahindra Marazzo. Select variants of Carens can also work as an alternative to the likes of Alcazar, Hector and Safari.