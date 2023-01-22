2024 Kia Carnival Facelift Spied – Gets EV9 Inspired New Design

Kia is getting ready to give their new gen Carnival MPV a mid-life facelift – With updated exteriors and interiors

Kia Carnival MPV is currently in its 4th generation, which was launched in many countries back in 2020. It is 2023, and India still gets the 3rd generation model. That is likely to change soon, as the new gen Carnival was showcased in India at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this month. But before India can get the new gen Carnival, it seems Kia is getting ready to unveil a facelifted Carnival 4th gen.

Carnival is already one of the most attractive and sharper looking MPVs out there in the market today. Despite that, Kia has decided to facelift the new gen Carnival MPV for global markets. Hyundai and Kia have always been really aggressive when it comes to updating their line-up.

2024 Kia Carnival Facelift Spied

MPVs are not drab-looking like they used to be before. Manufacturers have been putting a lot of effort into making their MPVs as desirable as they can. Especially with large MPVs like Mercedes-Benz V-Class and EQV, Toyota Sienna, Honda Odyssey, Chrysler Pacifica and Kia Carnival (sold as Sedona in North America).

4th generation Carnival is already an epitome of how an MPV can be designed. Kia is set to take Carnival’s already striking design a notch above. Test mules of the Kia Carnival facelift have been spotted in South Korea. From the leaked spy shots, it seems that Kia has taken design inspiration from the EV9 concept electric SUV.

On the outgoing model, there is a large grille with criss-cross pattern that stretches toward its edges in a V shape. The headlights are arranged and split horizontally. With low beam at a conventional spot and high beam placed in the grille with an LED pattern separating the two. There are C-shaped patterns at lower bumper ends with fog lamps.

On the Kia Carnival facelift, we can see a new horizontal light bar at the front that doubles as an LED DRL. This is much more inline with Hyundai and Kia’s design language and looks similar to EV9 concept’s horizontal light bar. Headlights are now vertically stacked and fog lamps seem to be given a miss.

Specs & Features

Apart from these, there are no notable changes on the outside. Kia might add some additional features on the inside to spruce things up a little. As of now, Carnival offers a ton of features, creature comforts and acres of space on the inside.

Mechanically, Kia Carnival facelift is likely to be identical to the outgoing model. In China, Carnival is equipped with a 2.0L 4-cylinder petrol engine and USA gets a 3.5L V6 petrol engine option. In few markets including India, a 2.2L diesel engine with a sole 8-speed torque converter is offered. It develops around 200 bhp of power and 440 Nm of torque. This powertrain is what is powering 3rd gen Carnival in India and could also power the upcoming 4th gen Carnival as well.