2024 Kia Carnival Launch Price Rs 63.9L – More Premium Than Before

With more premium interiors, 2024 Kia Carnival strikes an excellent luxury mobility proposition with acres of room on the inside

Kia Motor India heralds in the festive season in India with two new vehicles in the luxury segment – 2024 Kia Carnival and EV9. The new 2024 Kia Carnival is launched in India for Rs 63.9L (Ex-sh) and is brought in via CBU route. Kia dealerships have commenced bookings for the new Carnival at Rs 1 lakh, which is fully refundable.

2024 Kia Carnival

After discontinuing the 3rd Gen Carnival in India, the company has launched the latest iteration of 4th Gen model. It will be offered exclusively in 1 top-spec variant. It will see no direct rival and will be positioned between the Toyota Innova Hycross and the more expensive Toyota Vellfire.

New 2024 Carnival sports Kia’s modern design language and is in line with what global markets get. Exteriors show several updates over its pre-facelift counterpart which was not sold in India. These include a new and larger tiger nose grille, revised front bumper, and vertically stacked LED headlamps with L-shaped DRLs along with connected LED tail lamps.

It also gets dual-tone 19-inch alloy wheels, a re-positioned number plate recess and a wraparound rear spoiler. On the inside, 2024 Kia Carnival offers both driver and passenger comforts and conveniences. Features include a dual-screen setup with a 12.3-inch infotainment system sporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, multi-zone automatic climate control and head-up display unit.

Features also include two sunroofs, ambient lighting and an updated digital key with fingerprint recognition. Seating will be comfortable and space at a premium making it ideally suited for both larger families and chauffeur-driven owners. Sliding one-touch rear doors and ventilated seats in 2nd row are notable.

The new Kia Carnival gets extensive safety features. Prominent among these include a 360-degree camera, a plethora of airbags and Level 2 ADAS. Active safety equipment will also include forward collision-avoidance assist, cornering brake control, anti-lock braking system and electronic brake force distribution besides evasive steering assist, highway driving assist, and intelligent speed limit assist, among others.

Engine Specs

Globally, Kia Carnival gets two engine options – 1.6L turbo petrol hybrid and a 3.5L V6 petrol engine. However, India-spec model is exclusively powered by a 2.2L turbo diesel engine that also powered the 3rd Gen Carnival sold in India. This 2.2L diesel engine makes 201 hp of peak power and 440 Nm of peak torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

At Rs 63.9 lakh (Ex-sh) price segment, 2024 Kia Carnival strikes an equitable balance between luxury and affordability. Carnival faces no real competition in its segment, enjoying quite a niche.