2024 Kia Carnival MPV Spied Undisguised At Delhi Airport Before Launch

Kia Carnival MPV will initially be brought in as a completely built unit (CBU) – Local assembly expected to start at a later date

In an exciting development for automotive enthusiasts, the 2024 Kia Carnival has been spotted completely undisguised at the Delhi Airport, as captured by keen-eyed observer Vipul Singh. The new generation of the Carnival, showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo as the KA4, is set to launch in India on October 3, 2024.

2024 Kia Carnival MPV Spied At Delhi Airport

The 4th generation Kia Carnival will initially be brought to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), though Kia Motors has plans to commence local assembly starting next year. This strategic move is expected to keep the initial prices on the higher side, with estimates ranging between Rs 50-60 lakhs due to the higher taxes and duties associated with CBU imports.

The 2024 Kia Carnival takes inspiration from Kia’s flagship SUV, the EV9, and introduces a more robust and modern design. The MPV sports a new front grille, vertically stacked LED headlamps, and distinctive L-shaped LED DRLs. At the rear, the Carnival features tail lamps connected by an LED light bar, contributing to a more contemporary appearance.

Inside, the Carnival offers a host of upgrades designed to enhance comfort and technology. The dashboard has been revamped to include a large 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a matching touchscreen infotainment system, and redesigned climate controls.

Additional features such as a head-up display unit, digital rearview mirror, ambient lighting, and a front and rear dash camera system further enhance the cabin experience. The vehicle also offers ventilated and massage seats, with the rear seats receiving an exclusive entertainment package, making it a top contender in the luxury MPV segment.

Engine and Performance

Globally, the Kia Carnival is available with three engine options; however, the Indian market is likely to receive the familiar 2.2-liter diesel engine that delivers 201 hp and 440 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. This setup is expected to provide a balanced mix of performance and efficiency, suited for the Indian driving conditions.

Despite the high pricing, the Carnival is expected to have a unique position in the Indian market, facing little direct competition. The only other vehicle in its class, the Toyota Vellfire, commands a significantly higher price starting from Rs 1.22 crores (ex-showroom).

With the launch just around the corner, the new Kia Carnival is poised to redefine the luxury MPV segment in India, offering a blend of cutting-edge technology, comfort, and performance. Stay tuned for more updates as the launch date approaches.