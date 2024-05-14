2024 Kia EV3 Compact Electric SUV Leaks Before Launch – Interiors, Exteriors

Kia EV3 will make official debut on 23rd May 2024 – Here are first undisguised spy shots of exteriors and interiors

Kia is all set to unveil its new electric SUV, the EV3. Scheduled for its global premiere on May 23rd, 2024, the EV3 photos have now leaked online. Seen in Orange colour, the new Kia EV3 production spec is very close to the concept version.

2024 Kia EV3 Compact Electric SUV

From its sleek blanked-off fascia to its distinctive L-shaped LED daytime running lights, every element has been meticulously crafted to maximize aerodynamic efficiency and aesthetic appeal. The SUV’s bold exterior is further accentuated by contrast silver accents, blacked-out pillars, and dual-tone alloy wheels, creating a captivating presence on the road.

Inside the cabin, there are dual 10.25-inch screens seamlessly integrated with the vehicle’s intuitive infotainment system, offering a futuristic cockpit experience that’s both immersive and user-friendly.

A two-spoke steering wheel, floating center console, and ambient lighting contribute to the EV3’s sleek and minimalist interior design, while front door-mounted tweeters and dual-tone upholstery with orange inserts add a touch of sophistication and personality.

Expected Battery Specs and Drive Range

Details about battery specs are still under wraps. It is likely to get an electric motor generating approximately 150 bhp. It will be paired with a battery pack with 40 kWh to 45 kWh capacity. Claimed driving range could be about 500 kms.

Kia EV3 will utilize a more cost-effective front-wheel-drive variant of the Hyundai-Kia E-GMP platform, operating at 400 volts instead of the 800 volts seen in models like the EV6 and EV9. While confirmation of dual-motor all-wheel-drive variants is pending, they are likely on the horizon given the platform’s capability to accommodate such configurations. Speculations suggest that the top-tier model, potentially named the EV3 GT, may boast approximately 300 horsepower by integrating an extra motor on the front axle.

Production and Pricing

Initial production is slated to commence at one of Kia’s facilities in South Korea, primarily catering to the demands of the Korean and select Asian markets. Deliveries of the first batch of Kia EV3 vehicles are anticipated to commence towards the latter part of 2024.

Anticipated to be slightly larger than the Seltos, the EV3’s size positioning hints at relatively affordable pricing, aiming to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles and bolster the company’s reputation as a mass-market electric car manufacturer.

