2024 Kia Gravity Edition (Sonet, Carens, Seltos) Launch Price Rs 10.5 L To Rs 18.21 L – Dashcam, New Interiors Colour

Kia India has launched new Gravity edition – It is offered with Sonet, Carens and Seltos

In anticipation of the festive season, Kia India has launched a special new variant of its popular models—Sonet, Seltos, and Carens. The Gravity Edition, as it’s called, brings new colours, features, and upgrades across the lineup, offering more value to potential buyers. A special thanks to automotive enthusiast Dr. Manoj Jangid for sharing this exclusive update.

2024 Kia Sonet Gravity Edition

The Sonet Gravity Edition receives notable updates, including a wireless charger, dash camera, and a refreshed indigo-colored interior seating. The front door armrests match this new color theme, and there’s a leatherette gear knob for added comfort. Rear passengers benefit from 60:40 split rear seats, adjustable headrests, and a rear center armrest with cup holders.

Pricing and Variants:

New Kia Sonet Gravity Edition is positioned between the existing HTK and HTX variants. Below are the variants and ex-sh prices.

Kia Sonet Gravity 1.2 Petrol MT – Rs 10,49,900

Kia Sonet Gravity 1.0 Petrol IMT – Rs 11,19,900

Kia Sonet Gravity 1.5 Diesel MT – Rs 11,99,900

2024 Kia Carens Gravity Edition

For the Carens, the Gravity Edition comes equipped with new features like a dash camera, a sunroof, black leatherette seats, a leatherette-wrapped D-cut steering wheel, and LED interior lamps. However, the luggage hook has been removed from all variants.

Pricing and Variants:

Kia Carens Gravity trim is positioned just above the Premium (O) variant. Below are the variants and ex-sh prices.

Kia Carens Gravity 1.5 NA Petrol MT – Rs 12,09,900

Kia Carens Gravity 1.5 Turbo Petrol IMT – Rs 13,49,900

Kia Carens Gravity 1.5 Diesel MT – Rs 13,99,900

2024 Kia Seltos Gravity Edition

On the exterior, the Seltos Gravity Edition features 17-inch machined alloys, a glossy black rear spoiler, body-coloured door handles, and the exclusive Matte Graphite colour.

Inside, the updates include a dash camera, wireless charger, 10.25-inch digital touchscreen, and indigo-coloured seats. The edition also offers ventilated front seats, Bose speakers, an electric parking brake with auto-hold (in IVT models), and a sliding cup holder cover in IVT variants.

Pricing and Variants:

Kia Seltos Gravity Edition sits above the HTX variant, offering a premium experience with these upgrades. Below are the variants and ex-sh prices.

Kia Seltos Gravity 1.5 NA Petrol 6MT – Rs 16,62,900

Kia Seltos Gravity 1.5 NA Petrol IVT – Rs 18,05,900

Kia Seltos Gravity 1.5 Diesel 6MT – Rs 18,20,900