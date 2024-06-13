Kia India Exports at 2,55,133 units – Seltos, Sonet, Carens Driving Success

Kia India Export Contributions of Seltos, Sonet, Carens Hits 250,000 Units Milestone

Kia India achieves a significant milestone, surpassing 250,000 vehicle exports. Since 2019, Kia India has exported 255,133 units. Seltos leads, with 149,952 units, accounting for 59 percent of total exports. The Sonet follows, contributing 34 percent, while the Carens adds 7 percent.

Kia India’s exports reach over 100 international markets, with key destinations including South Africa, Chile, Paraguay, and Latin America. The Anantapur manufacturing facility, operational for about five years, serves as the central export hub. Starting this year, 90 percent of its production will focus on the domestic market as part of the manufacturer’s strategic shift for India.

Anantapur Plant: 5 Years of Production

The Anantapur plant symbolises Kia’s commitment to quality and innovation. This facility’s advanced production capabilities meet the highest global standards. The plant is adept in producing recreational vehicles (RVs) to satisfy international demand, highlighting its integral role in Kia’s global network.

Exporting to diverse markets, Kia India reinforces its position in the global automotive industry. The significant export figures highlight Kia’s focus on diverse markets, Vehicles made in India meet rigorous international standards, ensuring their competitiveness in global markets.

Anantapur Plant Production Capabilities

Kia India’s focus on domestic production does not diminish its export ambitions. Instead, it reflects a balanced approach to meeting local demand while maintaining a strong presence in international markets. The Anantapur facility plays a crucial role in this strategy, producing vehicles that cater to both domestic and international consumers.

The Anantapur plant’s production capabilities are a testament to Kia’s commitment to advanced manufacturing. The facility’s adherence to high quality standards ensures that each vehicle meets global expectations. This focus on quality and innovation is essential for maintaining Kia’s competitive edge in the automotive industry.

Seltos, Sonet, Carens – High Standards in Kia’s Manufacturing Process

Kia India’s export strategy includes catering to diverse markets, with significant volumes shipped to South Africa, Chile, Paraguay, and Latin America. These regions represent crucial markets for Kia, reflecting the global appeal of its vehicles. The Seltos, Sonet, and Carens models contribute significantly to this success, each addressing specific market needs.

Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “Our dedication to quality and innovation has driven us to this milestone. The success of our Made in India vehicles internationally shows our commitment to quality. We’ve quickly become a major market for Kia Corporation and aim to maintain this momentum. While our focus is on the domestic market, we plan to keep our exports steady this year.”