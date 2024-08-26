2024 Kia Seltos X-Line Black Launched – 29 Changes (Exteriors + Interiors)

Kia Seltos X-Line Gets a Bold New Look with Aurora Black Pearl – Gets 19 exterior changes and 10 interior changes

Kia India has launched an exciting new colour option for the X-Line variant of its popular Seltos SUV. The new Aurora Black Pearl shade adds to the existing Matte Graphite option, giving customers more ways to express their style with the Seltos.

2024 Kia Seltos X-Line Black Launched

The Aurora Black Pearl colour enhances the X-Line’s already aggressive and distinctive design. The interior of the X-Line is equally impressive, featuring a unique two-tone combination of Black and Splendid Sage Green, which elevates the cabin’s luxury and sophistication.

Several elements of the new X-Line in Aurora Black Pearl are finished in gloss black, including the front and rear skid plates, Outside Rear-View Mirrors (ORVMs), shark-fin antenna, tailgate garnish, and the faux exhaust on the rear bumper. These gloss black features are complemented by vibrant ‘Sun Orange’ accents on the skid plates, side door garnish, and wheel center caps, adding a striking contrast.

Further enhancing the X-Line’s bold appearance are larger 18-inch alloy wheels, featuring a dual-tone crystal cut design with a glossy black outline. The iconic ‘X-Line’ badge on the tailgate rounds off the vehicle’s distinctive look. Kia Seltos X-Line range is priced from Rs 19.65 lakh to Rs 20.37 lakh, ex-sh.

Commenting on the innovation and customer reception of the X-Line, Mr. Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer at Kia India, said, “The Kia Seltos has been our best-selling model, and we are on the cusp of achieving an incredible milestone—500,000 units sold. The X-Line trim has struck a chord with our new-age buyers, who prioritize distinctive and exclusive products in their purchasing decisions. In response to their demand and feedback, we are thrilled to introduce a new black color option in the X-Line trim, providing our customers with even more choices to match their unique tastes and we will continue to evolve in line with our customers’ preferences, ensuring that Kia remains their brand of choice”.

Exterior Changes

The new Kia Seltos X-Line in Aurora Black Pearl brings a host of exterior and interior enhancements that amplify its bold and luxurious appeal. The exterior now features gloss black finishes on several key elements, including the radiator grille, front and rear bumpers, shark fin antenna, spoiler, outside door handles, and rear skid plate. The gloss black theme extends to the roof rack, side door garnish, and the outside mirrors, adding a unified and sophisticated look. The car’s sporty appeal is further emphasized with dual-tone crystal cut 18-inch alloy wheels outlined in glossy black, and the iconic X-Line badge prominently displayed on the tailgate. The front calipers are finished in silver, providing a subtle yet striking contrast.

Interior Changes

Inside, the Seltos X-Line boasts a unique two-tone interior color theme of Splendid Sage Green combined with black, creating an elegant atmosphere. The seats feature Splendid Sage Green upholstery with orange stitching, which continues onto the steering wheel, TGS knob cover, and console armrest. The interior trim pillars, roof lining, sun visor, and assist grip are all finished in black, maintaining a cohesive design theme. The door armrests are also wrapped in Splendid Sage Green, and the steering wheel, with its orange stitching, carries the car name, adding a personalized touch. These enhancements, both inside and out, ensure that the Kia Seltos X-Line in Aurora Black Pearl stands out as a premium, stylish, and distinctive SUV in its segment.