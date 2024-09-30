2024 KTM 200 Duke, 125 Duke Pictures Leaked Before Launch – New Features

Launch of updated 2024 KTM 200 Duke and 125 Duke might happen soon and we can expect a price hike associated with added features

Popular performance motorcycle manufacturer, KTM, is set to launch updated 2024 200 Duke and 125 Duke in India soon. Easily one of the most anticipated launches among KTM enthusiasts, new 200 Duke and 125 Duke packs updated features list that should position them against rivals in a better way.

2024 KTM 200 Duke

As per recent revelations, 2024 KTM 200 Duke and 125 Duke launch will happen soon and units have begun to arrive at dealerships. Currently, Duke lineup consists of 125 Duke, 200 Duke, 250 Duke and 390 Duke. The new updates to 200 Duke and 125 Duke bring improvements and betters the explosive street bike proposition for a new era.

The update in question is only for two products 200 Duke and 125 Duke. Both motorcycles are part of Bajaj-KTM partnership. Bajaj manufactures KTM’s single-cylinder consumer lineup in its Chakan plant for KTM to market both here in India and abroad.

As seen with the recent spy shots there are no design changes with this update. Body panels and styling elements are still edgy, in typical KTM manner, still retaining the old Duke DNA and not the one seen with the new 390 Duke, adhering to original Duke’s design ethos.

The main update with 2024 KTM 200 Duke is that it gets a new larger instrument screen. With this new cluster, 200 Duke will get Bluetooth connectivity and a host of other features. This new screen will replace the old LCD backlit unit that has done duty on KTM bikes for over a decade.

With the addition of this more advanced cluster, 2024 KTM 200 Duke also gets updated switchgear with dedicated buttons to navigate various menus. Other than the addition of new instrument screen and updated switchgear, 200 Duke remains the same when it comes to mechanicals and componentry.

Updates to 125 Duke

Apart from 200 Duke, KTM is also updating its most affordable 125 Duke as well. While 200 Duke got just one update, 125 Duke gets two updates. For starters, it gets the same instrument cluster along with updated switchgear as seen with the new 200 Duke. In addition, 2024 KTM 125 Duke gets all-LED headlights.

New LED headlight assembly looks vastly better than the halogen unit it used to get before. With aesthetics befitting of Duke lineup. 2024 KTM 125 Duke continues with the same 124.7cc liquid cooled engine generating 14.3 bhp and 12 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

KTM is brining back the Silver colourway with 2024 200 Duke. While colour options on 2024 125 Duke are still unknown. With updated 200 Duke and 125 Duke, KTM might incorporate a price hike as well. Exact price hike is not known yet, but we can expect around Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 with 200 Duke and slightly more with 125 Duke.

