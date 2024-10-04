2024 KTM 200 Duke Launch Price Rs 2.03 Lakh – New TFT Display, Bluetooth, Navigation

New colour TFT display for KTM 200 Duke replaces the earlier LCD backlit unit that was in service for more than a decade

As part of its annual upgrade exercise, KTM has introduced new features for 200 Duke to ensure a better overall experience for enthusiasts. Starting October, the popular KTM 200 Duke will come equipped with an all-new 5-inch colour TFT display. The updated 200 Duke is available at a starting price of Rs 2,03,412 (ex-sh., Delhi).

2024 KTM 200 Duke – New 5-inch TFT display

Positioned at a proper angle, the all-new TFT colour display for KTM 200 Duke ensures easy visibility for riders. The new TFT display is derived from the unit in use with Gen-3 KTM 390 DUKE. All information is displayed in a clear, concise manner.

While the TFT display may appear fragile, it is made from bonded glass and is designed for robust use. KTM has also added a new switch cube that can be used to access the various functions of the TFT display. With the 4-way menu switches, users can access various functions including smartphone connectivity. Users can take or reject incoming calls and access music from their smartphones. Turn-by-turn navigation is also available via the KTM My-Ride app. The menu switches make it really easy to access various features while riding the bike.

Bluetooth functions and turn-by-turn navigation

With the integrated Bluetooth, the rider will be able to identify the incoming call, as displayed on the TFT display. Based on their preference, the rider can use the mode switch to accept or reject the call. As a safety measure to avoid rider distraction, KTM has limited the number of functions that can be accessed. For example, the rider will not be able to access the phone’s address book. Also, the Bluetooth does not support outgoing calls while riding the bike.

After pairing the smartphone with the KTM Connect app via Bluetooth, the rider can access turn-by-turn navigation. KTM offers a versatile and accurate navigation system, with directions displayed on the TFT display. In addition to navigation, the KTM Connect app can also be used to access other travel information and important data and information related to the bike.

Headset pairing, Supermoto ABS, customization

With a Bluetooth helmet headset, the rider can access the music from their smartphone. This will be possible with a KTM MY RIDE-equipped bike. Once paired via Bluetooth, the rider can use the menu switch on the left handlebar to access various music functions. For example, the rider can change tracks and increase or decrease volume. Information about the track being played is displayed on the TFT screen.

Based on their requirement, the rider can choose the Supermoto ABS mode via the TFT display. When the Supermoto ABS is activated, the ABS function on the rear wheel is disengaged. This could be needed for Supermoto riding or for competition where controlled slides are required.

Based on their preferences, riders can customize the 5-inch TFT display. For example, the shift RPM and limit RPM can be changed via the menu switch. Several of the options available on the display can also be customized. Users can also customize some of the shortcuts of certain functions. Apart from the above updates, there are no other mechanical changes to the 2024 KTM 200 Duke. Powering the bike is a 199.5 cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder engine that produces 25 PS and 19.3 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.