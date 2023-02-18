2024 KTM Duke 200, Duke 390 Spied Up Close – New Details

New KTM Duke 200/250/390 pack in a new chassis and subframe, enhanced styling and updated swingarm and suspension

KTM has been steadfast in introducing updates across the range at regular intervals. Be it new colour options, visual tweaks, performance boost or hi-tech features, KTM has always focused on staying one-step ahead in the game.

KTM’s efforts have paid rich dividends, as is evident from its growing popularity across the globe. The company recently achieved a key production milestone of 1 million units at Bajaj plant.

KTM 2023 Duke 200/250/390 updates

Later this year, KTM will be launching the updated versions of 200 Duke, 250 Duke and 390 Duke. Sightings of test mules reveal quite a few exciting updates. Duke range is among the primary volume generators for the company. So, it’s apparent that KTM will ensure the new Duke motorcycles meet expectations and have better capabilities than rivals.

New 2023 KTM Duke gets a refreshed headlight and tail light. Fuel tank appears to be a larger unit and shoulder fairing seems to be a few centimetres longer than that of the current model. The grooves on the fairing appear to be deeper, which could possibly help improve the bike’s aerodynamics. Overall, the bike looks sharper and sportier in comparison to the current model. 2023 KTM Duke bikes could also get new colour options. Take a look at the detailed spy video of new gen KTM Duke shared by The Fat Biker.

Users can expect improved ride dynamics, as 2023 KTM Duke motorcycles utilize a new chassis and subframe. Exact details are not known, but past updates have focused on improving balance and handling. Changes introduced in the past have also resulted in a lightweight profile for the bike. A similar approach is likely for 2023 KTM Duke as well.

In terms of core hardware, one of the key updates is offset monoshock rear suspension and new swingarm geometry. An offset rear monoshock can have various advantages, depending on the design. In general, it helps reduce clutter, improves space utilization and allows easy access for repairs and maintenance.

KTM 2023 Duke 200/250/390 performance

New 20223 KTM Duke motorcycles will be getting upgraded engines. Users can expect improved performance and possibly some fuel savings as well. In India, the engines will be greener with OBD-2 compliance. New 2023 KTM 390 Duke is expected to get a higher displacement 399cc motor. In its current form, 390 Duke is powered by a 373.2 cc motor that makes 43 hp of max power and 37 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Along with cosmetic touch-ups and hardware upgrades, 2023 KTM Duke bikes could get a range of new tech features. There could be a new digital instrument console or additional features could be introduced. Rider aids could be expanded and there could be new functions on the KTM MY RIDE connectivity platform. 2023 KTM Duke bikes are expected to be launched sometime in mid-2023. As they pack in a comprehensive range of updates, pricing will be on the higher side.