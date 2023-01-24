2024 KTM RC 390, RC 125 Spied – Earlier Front Design Back?

A large chunk of buyers put-off by current RC design language, will be pleased with upcoming redesigned KTM RC 390 and 125

KTM has its roots firmly secured in India by partnering with Bajaj Auto. This way, KTM’s high-explosive performance motorcycles are made accessible to a mainstream audience. 2022 witnessed updates to most KTM products in India. Some were evolutionary, while some were just quality-of-life improvements.

390 range of motorcycles are KTM’s forte. They have been very well received across the globe. KTM 390 range includes RC 390, Duke 390 and ADV 390. KTM has started work on updating the 390 range. Newer versions of 2024 Duke 390, Adventure 390 and Enduro 390 have already been spied. What about RC range? Those are getting a complete redesign too. New spy shots have emerged online.

2024 KTM RC 390, RC 125 Spied

When the RC range was first launched, not everyone liked it. That said, people quickly appreciated the sportiness at a level never seen with motorcycles in the said segment. Over the years, bikers got accustomed to the unique look of the KTM RC range. But then, last year we saw a complete design overhaul of the RC range – transforming its alienist looks to a more conventional look.

But that seems to have backfired. KTM fans are more drawn towards the old design. If the new spy shots are anything to go by, KTM is likely to bring back the old design in the 2024 RC range. The alienist look is back, but subtler than before. This is an ode to pleasing buyers wanting something that stands-out.

Both RC 390 and RC 125 look completely identical where fairing and body panels are concerned. Engine casing for both look similar as well. Subframe is mostly exposed, ending in a sharp LED taillight, while there is a yellow-tinted visor at front. Tail-end is kept fairly clean too, revealing its fat tyre.

In the front, suspension duties are handled by USD forks by WP. KTM’s new banana-shaped swingarm and a direct-acting rear mono-shock unit is the same with both RC 390 and RC 125 test mules. Differentiating factor between the RC 125 and RC 390 is in their front brakes. While RC 125 gets a round skinny rotor like found with outgoing RC 200. Whereas, RC 390 gets a conventional chunky rotor with a petal design.

Specs & Launch

Engine is reportedly all-new. More power and torque is expected, ensuring an even thrilling riding experience. For reference, the current RC 390 makes 43 bhp of power and 36 Nm of torque. With RC 125, power is likely to still stay within the 15 bhp limit. This is so that it complies with A1 license norms in Europe.

With the redesign, KTM is likely to attract a lot of buyers who had a thing for previous RC design language. All of the RC lineup including 125, 200, 390 and 990 are still under testing. Launch is likely to happen in 2024.

Source