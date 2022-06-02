2024 Mahindra Thar Electric SUV Ready To Off Road – Render

With electric being the future, how does an all electric Mahindra Thar sound, or look?

New Mahindra Thar has been a run-away success. Despite being almost 1.5 years old, it still commands a long waiting period, which is something most other car brands can be envious about. Mahindra is also working upon a 5-door Mahindra Thar, which would focus a little more on comfort and interior space, without compromising on Thar’s iconic off-roading capabilities.

While the 5-door Thar is still a few months away, interesting designers at Bimble Designs have envisaged how a 3-door Mahindra Thar would look like, if it lands up becoming a pure EV. If it does get launched, expect Mahindra Thar Electric to have a range in the region of 500 kms on full charge.

2024 Mahindra Thar Electric SUV

The idea of a Thar EV is practical as we have already seen some massively powerful all electric pick-up trucks/SUVs getting launched in international markets in the last 2-3 years. Some of the names include Ford’s F-150 lightning, Hummer EV etc. Mahindra too has been working to re-enter the personal EV space, and an all electric Thar isn’t too much of a wild thought.

Talking about the render, the model gets a clean futuristic design, along with some retro elements. Overall silhouette of Thar EV looks similar to that of standard Thar, however hard-core airless off-roading tyres and a heavy-duty suspension seem to have raised overall height of the off-roader.

At the front, the iconic Jeep inspired vertical slats get a design make-over and are all covered up, to suit the EV’s requirement. Large squared-off wheel arches and a reworked bumper make the SUV look dominating. Design of Headlamps and tail-lamps haven’t been changed much, possibly to retain the true Thar character.

However, headlamps get a new LED element, which get complimented by LED bars present on the roof and front bumper. A functional roof rack along with ladders has also been added, to help users carry additional gears like a tent etc, during an off-roading trip.

Mahindra Thar EV Rear Design

While Mahindra has some aggressive plans in the EV space, it remains to be seen if Mahindra will plan on bringing all-electric body-on-frame SUVs. As of now, most EVs in India are based on monocoque frames. If Mahindra can bring in an EV-setup on a body-on-frame platform, it will have the flexibility to spawn multiple models, like Thar EV, Scorpio EV and possibly even a Bolero EV.

Talking about the standard Thar, it is offered with both petrol and diesel motor options. The diesel motor happens to be part of Mahindra’s iconic mHawk range and the 2.2 litre turbo diesel unit is capable of dishing out 130 hp and 300 Nm of peak torque. Customers opting for a petrol powerhouse get a 2 litre turbo petrol mStallion motor, which can churn out 150 hp and 320 Nm of max torque. Transmission options include 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT gearboxes. Select trims also get 4×4 capabilities.

As of now, Mahindra is busy working for 2022 ScorpioN’s launch, which is scheduled to take place later this June. Post the ScorpioN, Mahindra might bring in an all-electric XUV300, which will land up becoming a direct rival to Nexon EV and Nexon EV max.

