2024 Mahindra XUV700 electric spied testing – Launch next year

Mahindra will launch XUV700 electric version as the XUV800 sometime next year

Mahindra is betting big on EVs. Recently, they announced an investment of Rs. 10K crore, part of which will be used to manufacture electrified XUVs and its all-new BE series of electric cars.

Last year Mahindra showcased five electric cars at M.A.D.E headquarters in the UK. Two of them will be electrified XUVs and three will be “Born Electric”. First of these five will be XUV.e8 or XUV800, an electrified version of XUV700. The same has now been spied on test.

Mahindra XUV700 Electric Spotted Testing

The Mahindra XUV700 electric test mule seen here is finished Satin Copper shade, which Mahindra uses as a signifying colour on their XUV based electric cars. Similar shade was used as accent colour on the first XUV.e8 prototype which was showcased in the UK last year.

There will be a few design changes between the current petrol / diesel XUV700 and the upcoming electric XUV700. These will be similar changes like we see on the XUV300 and the XUV400.

On the inside, there will be a triple display setup as opposed to the dual display setup on the outgoing XUV700. This triple display setup first debuted in XUV.e8’s working prototype. One of these displays will be driver’s instrumentation. Center one will be for infotainment while the third one will be for front passenger.

The INGLO Platform is in-line with global standards

Mahindra’s electric cars will be based on the INGLO platform. This new electric platform is modular and scalable. Mahindra has revealed battery variations will be between 60 kWh and 80 kWh and both RWD single motor and AWD dual motor layouts are likely too.

Mahindra has partnered with Volkswagen for the INGLO platform. CEO of VW Group Components, Thomas Schmall, has revealed that their partnership with Mahindra will support 10 lakh vehicles over this platform’s lifetime.

Demand for electric cars is on the rise in India. Currently, Tata Motors holds the crown in electric cars segment with over 75% market share. But Mahindra is catching up. When launched, XUV.e8 or XUV800 is likely to cost about Rs. 35 lakh. Launch of the Mahindra XUV700 electric is likely to take place sometime next year.

Image Source