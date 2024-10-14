2024 Maruti Baleno Regal Edition Launched – New Features Added

Maruti Suzuki Introduces Baleno Regal Edition with Updated Styling and Features – On offer with all 4 variants

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has launched the Baleno Regal Edition, a new special edition variant available across all versions of the Baleno, including automatic and CNG models. This edition includes a selection of accessories and features aimed at enhancing the overall design and comfort of the vehicle.

2024 Maruti Baleno Regal Edition

2024 Baleno Regal Edition includes exterior styling updates such as a grille upper garnish, front and rear underbody spoilers, fog lamp garnish, body side mouldings, and door visors. Inside, it features updated seat covers, an interior styling kit, window curtains, and all-weather 3D mats.

Along with these additions, the Regal Edition retains the core features of the Baleno, including a 360-degree view camera, head-up display, LED projector headlamps, auto-dimming interior rearview mirror, automatic climate control, and the SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with a 22.86 cm display. Safety features remain consistent with the NEXA Safety Shield, offering 6 airbags, ESP, Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, and Suzuki Connect telematics with over 40 smart features.

Here’s a breakdown of the features and accessories offered in each variant of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Regal Edition:

2024 Maruti Baleno Regal Edition – Sigma Variant

The Sigma variant of the Baleno Regal Edition includes front and rear underbody spoilers, seat covers with dual-tone liner finish, all-weather 3D mats, body side moulding, and mud flaps. It is also fitted with a chrome grille upper garnish and a 3D boot mat. Interior features include a premium steering cover (grip PU) and an interior styling kit. Additional accessories for this variant include a back door garnish in chrome, a high-performance vacuum cleaner, fog lamp, and mid chrome garnish. The Sigma variant also offers a NEXA cushion in black, premium body cover, door visor, protective sill guard, rear parcel shelf, air inflator (digital), logo projector lamp, gel perfume, window curtain, and a chrome handle. The Sigma variant package is priced at Rs 60,199.

2024 Maruti Baleno Regal Edition – Delta Variant

The Delta variant offers front and rear underbody spoilers, seat covers with a dual-tone liner finish, all-weather 3D mats, body side moulding, and mud flaps. Additionally, this variant includes a chrome grille upper garnish and rear chrome garnish. Interior upgrades include an interior styling kit, back door garnish in chrome, and a high-performance vacuum cleaner. The Delta variant also comes with a fog lamp, premium body cover, door visor, protective sill guard, and window curtains for all four doors. The package for the Delta variant is priced at Rs 49,990.

2024 Maruti Baleno Regal Edition – Zeta Variant

In the Zeta variant, the exterior features include the front and rear underbody spoilers, chrome grille upper garnish, and rear chrome garnish. Inside, there are dual-tone seat covers, all-weather 3D mats, body side moulding, mud flaps, and a 3D boot mat. This variant also includes a premium steering cover with grip PU, an interior styling kit, a back door chrome garnish, a high-performance vacuum cleaner, and fog lamp chrome garnish. Other accessories provided include a NEXA cushion in black, logo projector lamp, premium body cover, door visors, and protective sill guard. The total package for this variant is priced at Rs 50,428.

2024 Maruti Baleno Regal Edition – Alpha Variant

The Alpha variant of the Baleno Regal Edition includes a front and rear underbody spoiler, dual-tone liner finish seat covers, all-weather 3D mats, body side moulding, mud flaps, and a 3D boot mat. The exterior is enhanced with a chrome grille upper garnish and rear chrome garnish. Inside, the variant comes equipped with an interior styling kit, back door chrome garnish, a high-performance vacuum cleaner, and a fog lamp garnish in chrome. Additional features include a NEXA cushion in black, a logo projector lamp, premium body cover, door visor, protective sill guard, and window curtains for all four doors. This package is priced at Rs 45,829.

For reference, the ex-sh price of the manual variants of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno are as follows:

Sigma MT is priced at Rs 6.66 lakhs.

Delta MT is priced at Rs 7.5 lakhs.

Zeta MT is priced at Rs 8.43 lakhs.

Alpha MT is priced at Rs 9.38 lakhs.

Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Baleno has always been at the forefront of the premium hatchback segment, redefining customer expectations. To make this festive season more exciting and joyful for our customers, we have carefully crafted the new Baleno Regal Edition. It features distinct styling with appealing interior and exterior enhancements. Since its inception in 2015, this bold premium hatchback has become a part of more than 15 lakh families in India. With its aggressive design, spacious cabin, and tech-loaded features , it has captivated customers across the country. We are confident that the launch of the Baleno Regal Edition will further contribute to the festive cheer for our discerning customers.”