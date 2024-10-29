2024 Maruti Dzire Arrives At Dealer Yard Before Launch – New Photos

2024 Maruti Dzire sedan is set to receive a single pane sunroof which will be a first in segment feature

Maruti Suzuki Dzire, currently the best-selling sedan in India, leading over the likes of Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze by significant numbers, will be updated with a new generation model. Tag lined with the caption “The Best Is Just The Beginning”, the new Dzire gets revised exteriors, spruced up interiors and some first in segment features that take up competition to another level. Launch date is also revealed for the 11th of November 2024 prior to which it has arrived at the dealer yard.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire – Premium Features

Maruti Suzuki Dzire, a rival to the likes of Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor, gets several feature updates over its earlier counterpart. It also borrows some of its exterior design elements from the new generation Swift launched earlier this year. Some features are also intrinsic to those seen on SUVs, especially considering the exodus of buyers from hatchbacks and sedans to the larger vehicles.

Exterior updates on the new 2024 Maruti Dzire includes a large front grille with horizontal slats, revised headlamp design and new alloy wheels. It also gets new body paneling, chrome accents on windows and body coloured door handles. The sides show off blacked out B Pillars and at the rear, the LED tail lamps are seen with connecting piano black strip.

First in Segment -360 Degree Camera, Single Pane Sunroof

The interiors will also show off some improved driver and passenger comforts, some of which are borrowed from the 2024 Swift hatchback. These include an updated dashboard in a dual colour scheme. It gets a large 9 inch touchscreen infotainment system offering wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and driver display unit and a leather wrapped steering wheel.

Features will also include electrically adjustable ORVMs, wireless charging system, push button start/stop and smart key. It will also get rear AC vents, and Type A and Type C USB ports. The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire will also receive a single pane sunroof, making it the first sub compact sedan to receive this feature. However, this feature is set to be offered only on higher trims. This new sunroof will not only enhance its appeal but will also allow the new Dzire to sport a feature not offered in any of its immediate rivals.

Borrowing its safety equipment from the new Swift, the Dzire will come in with 6 airbags across all variants. It also receives electronic stability program rear parking sensors and rear view camera and hill hold assist. Additional safety equipment will also include ABS, EBD, ESP and ISOFIX child seat mounts. A 360 degree surround view camera will also likely be a segment first feature.

2024 Maruti Dzire – Engine Specs

The new Dzire will also borrow its engine lineup from the new Swift. It will be the second model in the company lineup to receive this engine. This includes a 1.2 liter, Z12E with ISS that offers 81.58 hp power and 111.7 Nm torque. The engine gets mated to a 5 speed manual and 5 speed AMT. Like the Swift, the new Dzire will also be offered with a CNG option at a later stage. The engine with CNG could make 69.75 hp power and 101.8 Nm torque.

The feature updates would definitely involve higher pricing. The Dzire is currently priced from Rs 6.57 lakh (ex-showroom). Pricing of the new Dzire is expected to start off from around Rs 6.50 lakh going up to Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Like its current counterpart, the new Dzire will also go on sale via Maruti Arena dealerships.

