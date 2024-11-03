2024 Maruti Dzire Blue Colour Spied Before Launch For First Time

2024 Maruti Dzire with New Features and Design Spotted in Blue Shade at Dealerships

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the all-new 2024 Dzire sedan in India on November 11, 2024. Ahead of the launch, the updated Dzire has been spotted at a dealership in a stunning blue shade, showcasing a refreshed design and several first-in-segment features that are likely to heighten its rivalry with the Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze, and Tata Tigor.

New Design and Exterior Updates

New 2024 Dzire now boasts a completely revamped look, moving away from the previous model’s resemblance to the Swift hatchback. The front fascia features a redesigned grille with chrome accents, sleek LED headlamps with integrated turn indicators, and updated LED fog lamps. The rear end receives a fresh tail lamp design, while new alloy wheels, chrome window accents, body-colored door handles, and a shark fin antenna complete the sophisticated look.

The interiors of the 2024 Dzire are expected to see substantial improvements, featuring a dual-tone black and beige theme. Lower trims will include fabric upholstery, while higher variants are likely to sport leatherette seats. A larger 9-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, an analog instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch MID, automatic climate control, and a multi-functional steering wheel are also expected.

For added convenience, the Dzire will feature wireless charging, push-button start/stop, smart key access, rear AC vents, and both Type-A and Type-C USB ports for rear passengers. Setting itself apart in the compact sedan segment, the new Dzire will be the first to offer a single-pane sunroof, as seen in the latest spy shots.

Powertrain and Expected Variants

Under the hood, the 2024 Dzire will retain the 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine, producing 82 hp and 112 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT. Maruti may also introduce a CNG variant in the future, broadening the options for fuel-efficient driving.

The new Dzire will come equipped with an extensive safety suite, including 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, electronic stability program (ESP), rearview camera, and hill hold assist. Additional safety features are likely to include ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS with EBD, and the much-anticipated 360-degree camera are also expected.

With its upgraded features and segment-first offerings, the new Maruti Dzire is expected to be priced slightly higher than the current model, which ranges from Rs 6.57-9.38 lakh (ex-showroom). The new price range is anticipated to start at Rs 6.50 lakh, going up to Rs 10.50 lakh for top-spec variants. Like the outgoing model, the new Dzire will be available through Maruti’s Arena dealerships.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to open bookings for the 2024 Dzire soon, with deliveries likely to commence post launch. As with its predecessors, the new Dzire is set to face competition from Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze, and Tata Tigor in the sub-4 meter sedan segment, with its refreshed look and feature-rich offerings appealing to a wide range of buyers.

